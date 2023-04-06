The Mountain House High baseball team continued their impressive start to Western Athletic Conference (WAC) play with an evenly matched double-header against Los Banos last week before taking down the Beyer High Patriots on Monday and Wednesday to improve to 7-1.
Masters of the same day double-header, the Mustangs took their first league defeat of the season against Los Banos on the road in the first of their two games that day.
Tied for first place in league standings, the Tigers outhit the Mustangs in Game 1, winning 4-0 to briefly take sole possession of top spot. The hosts scored two runs in the second and two in the sixth and that was enough to hold Mountain House at arm’s length with the offense not really up to their usual standard.
The Mustangs were allowed just two hits by the Los Banos’ bullpen, two of them coming from senior John Stephens who went 2-3 at-bat. Senior Roy Gardner pitched for 6.2 innings for the visitors allowing nine hits, four runs – three earned – and one walk while striking out 10 batters.
Mountain House bounced back in the early evening session as they took Game 2 with a hard-earned 4-3 win. It was another tight affair between two teams who have emerged as league favorites seven games in.
The Mustangs handed Los Banos their first league loss of the season after holding them to just four hits this time around. Stephens pitched for 6.2 innings in this one allowing all four along with three runs – one earned – and three walks to go along with 13 strikeouts.
Tied at 2-2 heading into the seventh inning, the Mustangs were able to score two at the top to take the lead before holding the Tigers to just one at the bottom for a huge stand and huge win orchestrated by senior Cameron Valentine on the mound.
Valentine recorded his lone strikeout of the game at the bottom of the seventh to help his team over the line. He also went 1-4 at-bat for one RBI.
Senior Ny’Zaiah Thompson led the offense with two RBIs on one hit and one run. Junior Tyler Jordan went 2-3 at-bat. Sophomore Lennox Morgan had one hit and two runs.
The Mustangs grabbed their sixth win of the league campaign, improving to 6-1, on Monday in a 7-3 victory over the Beyer High Patriots in Modesto.
This was also the first game of a double-header between the two teams, however, for a change, this time the Mustangs do not have to play their opponents twice in one day with the next game on Wednesday at home.
The Mustangs started well on Monday, scoring one unanswered run in each of the first three innings to take a 3-0 lead. However, the Patriots got on the board with two runs at the bottom of the third to make it a one run ball game.
Led by Thompson – who went 2-4 at-bat for two RBIs, two doubles and two runs – once again, the Mustangs responded promptly by scoring two runs at the top of the fourth.
Beyer pulled one back at the bottom of the inning. But with the scoreboard reading 5-3 Mountain House heading into the fifth, the Mustangs added two more unanswered runs that proved to be the deciders.
Mountain House had an impressive 15 team hits to Beyer’s five. Morgan and Gardner both went 2-3 at-bat and had an RBI each.
Jordan went 2-4 at-bat and pitched for all six innings for the visitors allowing three hits, three runs – one earned – and one walk to go along with four strikeouts.
The Mustangs improved to 7-1 when they completed the double over the Patriots in a comprehensive 10-0 win on Wednesday.
The hosts erupted for six unanswered runs in the second inning to put Beyer firmly against the wall from the word “go.” The Patriots would never recover as the Mustangs continued piling on the pressure on an 11-hit afternoon.
Jordan went a perfect 3-3 at-bat with two runs to spark the offense. Thompson had two RBIs on one hit and two runs. Junior Riley Higgins and Valentine both went 2-2 at-bat for an RBI each. Higgins added two runs.
The Mustangs scored one more run in the fourth inning and three more in the fifth to inflict mercy rule onto their foes. Morgan and Gardner both went 1-2 at-bat for an RBI each. Higgins pitched for all five innings allowing just two hits and recording five strikeouts.
West swept by Tokay in triple header
The West High baseball team kicked off their Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) campaign going 0-3 in a triple header against the Tokay High Tigers last week.
The Wolf Pack dropped to 4-6 overall (0-1 TCAL) on the season last Monday when the Tigers handed them a 5-0 loss in the league home opener. And, unfortunately for the Pack, things only got worse from there.
West traveled to Lodi for a rescheduled game on Thursday and lost 7-2. It was another difficult defensive display, however senior Andrew Simms provided a spark at-bat, going 2-3 for two triples and two runs. Senior Angel Souza had an RBI in the defeat.
The two teams returned to Tracy to complete the series on Friday with West losing 8-0 to complete a week that they will hope to quickly put in the rear-view mirror.
