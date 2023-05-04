The Mountain House High baseball team will need a road win against the Ceres High Bulldogs on the final day of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) regular season, Friday, if they want to put their names on a third straight league championship.
In this season’s case, the best the Mustangs (11-2) can do – if they win – is seal a joint title with the Los Banos High Tigers – who currently sit atop of WAC with a 12-2 record and are awaiting the outcome of Friday’s matchup.
The Mustangs and the Tigers split their season series 1-1. Los Banos won the first match of a double header 4-0 before Mountain House won 4-3 later the same day on March 31. This has the Tigers ahead of the Mustangs by three runs in terms of playoff seeding.
Sitting alone at the top of WAC with an 11-1 record at the time, Mountain House was fully in control of their own destiny heading into their first of a two-game season series against Ceres on Wednesday at home.
However, as fate would want it, the Mustangs lost 5-1 and for only the second time on their home field in league play all spring – allowing the Bulldogs to re-enter the playoff race.
With Ceres now sharing fourth place in WAC along with Grace Davis, the Mustangs could have eliminated the Bulldogs from playoff contention with a win. However, with the Bulldogs pulling off the upset, they now have everything to play for when Mountain House visits them on Friday.
It’s set to be a truly enthralling finish to this WAC campaign and the Bulldogs set the table for it by coming out of the gates very fast on Wednesday.
Ceres took a 2-0 lead at the top of the first and added two more runs at the top of the fourth, making it 4-0 and putting a ton of pressure on the Mustangs to respond.
At the other end, ‘Dogs pitcher Brayden Clark held the hosts to just three hits. Clark did, however, give the Mustangs opportunities. He struck out five batters and walked five. But the Ceres defense was sharp and able to hold Mountain House at bay.
The Mustangs’ lone scoring play of the game came at the bottom of the fourth inning when junior Tyler Jordan doubled to bat in senior Cameron Jordan. Jordan and Valentine both went 1-2 on the day. Senior Mark Horn (1-1) got the other hit.
Out of the hosts bullpen, senior John Stephens and Jordan did a good job of holding the visitors to just five hits. However, that was enough for Ceres’ Landyn Hudson and Diego Marisca to grab a pair of RBIs each for the win.
Stephens got the start and pitched for six innings allowing four hits and all five runs – one earned. He struck out 10 and walked two. Jordan allowed one hit in the last inning as he closed out the game for the hosts. He was able to strike out one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.