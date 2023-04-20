Four innings into Tracy High baseball team’s home clash against the St. Mary’s High Rams on Wednesday, things looked quite promising for the Bulldogs.
Sophomore pitcher Jace Johnson was feeling good on the mound, holding the powerful visitors to just three hits and no runs at the time. However, once the Rams were able to start slugging and run Johnson’s pitch count up at the top of the fifth – that’s when Tracy’s problems began to arise in the eventual 10-1 loss.
The Rams were able to finally crack the young ‘Dogs ace and erupted for five runs – four earned – and four hits to start the inning before Johnson was relieved by senior Jordan Hall.
Hall was able to get the visitors off the field immediately, keeping the score at 5-0 Rams. However, the Bulldogs had ultimately been punished for not being able to take advantage of their promising start. That’s just the way it goes in sports sometimes.
St. Mary’s held their hosts to just three hits on the day, two of them coming from in-form senior Josh Cortinas who went 2-2 – including a double – and scored Tracy’s only run of the game at the bottom of the seventh. The ‘Dogs were down 10-0 when Cortinas managed to sneak home from third base on the throw as senior Daniel Behrmann was walked by the Rams pitcher.
The only other hit for the ‘Dogs came through junior Tony Romano who went 1-3. The Rams really put the hammer down over the last three innings. They added three more unanswered runs in the sixth and two at the top of the seventh to get to their perfect 10.
The visitors were led by Brady Errecart with three RBIs on one hit. Troy Pelicas and Tyson Reis chipped in with two RBIs each as the ‘Dogs dropped to 1-7 in Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) play and 0-2 on the series against the Rams. The third game will take place in Stockton on Friday.
The West High baseball team suffered a painful defeat at the hands of the Lodi High Flames at home on Monday with the scoreboard reading 20-0 to the visitors.
The Flames handed the Wolf Pack their ninth straight loss, dropping West’s Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) record to 0-7. The game was wrapped up in five innings via mercy rule.
Lodi allowed West just three hits through senior Andrew Simms (1-3), junior Jeffery Navarro-Lynch (1-2) and sophomore Angelo Diaz (1-3). The Flames got off 16 hits against the Wolf Pack’s pitching quartet.
Senior Ty Pagan pitched for two innings allowing seven hits and seven earned runs. Navarro-Lynch pitched for three innings allowing four hits, six runs – five earned – and two walks while striking out three batters. Diaz pitched for .2 of an inning allowing one hit, one run and one walk. Senior Angel Souza pitched for .2 of an inning allowing four hits, six earned runs and five walks to go along with one strikeout.
Lodi had West down 6-0 after three innings before scoring nine unanswered in the fourth to all but put the game to bed.
The two teams faced off again on Wednesday in Lodi where the Flames won 12-3.
