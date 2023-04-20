Four innings into Tracy High baseball team’s home clash against the St. Mary’s High Rams on Wednesday, things looked quite promising for the Bulldogs.

Sophomore pitcher Jace Johnson was feeling good on the mound, holding the powerful visitors to just three hits and no runs at the time. However, once the Rams were able to start slugging and run Johnson’s pitch count up at the top of the fifth – that’s when Tracy’s problems began to arise in the eventual 10-1 loss.

