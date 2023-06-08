West High senior Andrew Simms was the lone member of the Wolf Pack baseball team to receive an All-Tri City Athletic League (TCAL) honor after an overall disappointing season for the team as a collective.

The leadoff on offense, Simms was often the only bright spark for the program throughout spring. After helping the Wolf Pack start their campaign 3-1, West ended the year winless in TCAL and on a 17-game losing skid. Their final record was 4-22 (0-15 TCAL).

