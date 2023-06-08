West High senior Andrew Simms was the lone member of the Wolf Pack baseball team to receive an All-Tri City Athletic League (TCAL) honor after an overall disappointing season for the team as a collective.
The leadoff on offense, Simms was often the only bright spark for the program throughout spring. After helping the Wolf Pack start their campaign 3-1, West ended the year winless in TCAL and on a 17-game losing skid. Their final record was 4-22 (0-15 TCAL).
Simms kept his head down – in terms of work ethic – and up – when it came to uplifting his teammates – and led by example by finishing second in the league in batting average with .397 and third in on base percentage with .512, earning him an All-TCAL Honorable Mention.
The Wolf Pack’s last win of the season came at home against Kimball on March 25. They won 10-4 and Simms scored three of the runs while going 1-2 at-bat. He led the team in both runs (18) and hits (27) on the season. He was also tied for first in RBIs with 15 and led the Pack in stolen bases with 7 to turn in an impressive individual body of work.
Simms’ efforts earned him the team Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards at the end of the season. He has since committed to attend and play baseball at Sacramento City College in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.