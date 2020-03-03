Kimball 3, Tracy 0
A pitching duel was punctuated by an inning of big hits as the Kimball baseball team defeated the Tracy Bulldogs 3-0 at Monte Vista Middle School on Tuesday.
The hits were scarce as the game went scoreless for four innings. Then, in the top of the fifth, Kimball senior Chris Sieg launched the ball over the left field fence to lead off the inning. Senior Roberto Marquez got on base with a one-out single, and senior Jon Sarmiento sent another home run over the left field fence.
Up until then, Tracy sophomore starting pitcher Drew Giannini had given up just three hits, but the Kimball batters figured they were about to see some pitches they could hit.
“I told my guys in the dugout, he throws me a fastball, I’m going to hit it,” Sarmiento said. “Drew is a great pitcher. He grooved it in there. I just made contact and it went out.”
Sieg also anticipated a fastball and got the end of the bat on it to send it out of the park. He said it was a solid turnaround from Kimball’s 8-5 loss to Tracy on Saturday in the Tracy Baseball Boosters Tournament.
“Since we played these guys the last time, our confidence has gone up a lot. We had a lot to work on after the first game, and we did really well this game just staying up in momentum,” Sieg said.
Giannini ended up allowing six hits over five innings, and Tracy senior Matt Pombo came in to allow two hits over two innings.
Meanwhile, Kimball’s pitchers, Sarmiento and senior Kyle Gibson, allowed the Bulldogs just two hits for the entire game. Sarmiento started on the mound and went 2 2/3 innings and gave up one hit to Tracy junior Trevor DeBie.
“I came in with a razor-sharp mind,” Sarmiento said. “I’ve been on-and-off hurt these past couple of days and I wanted to come out and make a statement, try to pitch the best I can to get my team a win, and we were successful today.”
Gibson got the win after he went 4 1/3 innings and didn’t allow any hits until the seventh, when Tracy senior Robert Crivello singled.
Tracy coach Vic Alkire said he expected the Kimball pitchers to be tough to hit off.
“Their pitching is just good. It will be that good all year, or better. We knew that. They have two really good pitchers,” Alkire said.
He added that he had plenty of reasons to be optimistic about his own team’s pitching.
“They scored only in that one inning. That was Giannini’s first varsity start, and he had four shutout innings,” Alkire said. “Pombo came in and did a really nice job for two innings, and that was Pombo’s first time on the mound on the varsity level too.”
Kimball is going into the season with 16 seniors on the Jaguars’ 18-player roster, plus a new coach in Joshua Wesely, who played for Tracy High and graduated in 2011.
“It’s always fun when two Tracy teams get to play each other,” he said, adding that shutting down the opposition’s batters is a good start.
Wesely is also enthusiastic about the competitive nature of the Jaguar team.
“We’re a team full of fighters. We fight every pitch, every out,” he said. “We play well together as a team, and we really do everything we can to be great teammates toward one another, and just fight every part of the game.”
Gibson is eager to see the Jaguars go further this year than in any previous year.
“We’re playoff-bound finally,” he said. “We’re all one. We’re all family. We’ve all played with each other our whole lives, so we have good chemistry.”
West 7, Mountain House 5
The Wolf Pack baseball team got effective hits at the right times to claim a 7-5 win over the Mountain House Mustangs on Monday at West High.
After junior shortstop Alfred Morales led off with a single in the bottom of the first inning and senior Jesse Gonsalves was hit by a pitch, the West team worked the base paths to take a 2-0 lead, and they stayed in the lead the rest of the way. West made it a 3-0 game when junior William Aviles drove in a run with a single to left field in the second inning.
The Mustangs got on the scoreboard in the third inning, cutting West’s lead to 3-2, with base hits from freshman Ny’zaiah Thompson, junior Taylor Yuki and freshman Cameron Valentine. Junior Ernesto DeLeon knocked in a run on a fielder’s choice.
The Wolf Pack padded their lead again in the bottom of the third when, with two outs, junior second baseman Ryan Villena tripled down the right field line and drove in two runs.
“I was looking for any outside pitch, to go the opposite way, and I saw the pitch and just swung,” Villena said. “I knew my team needed help, so I tried to help my team as much as possible. I had to be aggressive no matter what.”
West coach Dante Dell’Aringa said that seeing such timely hits this early in the season was encouraging.
“When we came out this year, we thought that pitching and defense would be what carries us, and the bats needed to come along with it,” he said. “It’s nice to see us hitting the ball, because last year that wasn’t the case. We’ve been focusing on it and working on it, so hopefully it starts to translate.”
The Mustangs scored again when DeLeon hit a two-RBI double to right-center field, and the Wolf Pack added another run in the fifth inning when Morales singled to left field, his third hit of the day, to bring in a base runner. The Pack scored one more run to make it a 7-4 game when senior Nate Nelson drew a bases-loaded walk.
The Mustangs scored again in the top of the seventh when senior Jai Nayyar doubled, advanced on a passed ball and came in on sophomore Tyler Hingco’s sacrifice grounder.
Mountain House coach Stephen Gatehouse said it was a respectable outcome after the team’s first game, a 16-2 loss to Livermore on Friday.
“We definitely cleaned some things up from the other day. Friday was not our best performance, but I think we shook some of the rust off,” Gatehouse said. “We definitely did a better job situationally hitting, hitting with runners on base, executing the game plan. Still too many missed signs, but we’re getting closer.”
DeLeon, one of the Mustangs’ players returning from last year, expects that he and his teammates will keep getting better as the season goes on.
“I see that we’re going to be pretty good. Even though we lost a lot of seniors, we’re still going to be good,” he said. “Our hitting is really good, and our plate approach.”
West senior starting pitcher David Neal Hickman got the win after he threw four innings and gave up two runs, one of them earned. Junior Nicholas Ramirez gave up three hits and three runs over three innings.
Mountain House freshman starting pitcher Jordan Rimando-Fabro went four innings and gave up five hits and five runs, three of them earned, for the loss, and Hingco pitched two innings and gave up two hits and two runs.
Alameda 11, West 7
The Wolf Pack opened with a three-run first inning, including a two-RBI double from senior Jesse Gonsalves, but Alameda answered with four runs in the top of the second and four more in the third on the way to a 11-7 win Saturday in the Tracy Baseball Boosters Tournament at Monte Vista Middle School.
Gonzalves went 2-for-3 for the day, and senior Giovanni Cilibrasi also went 2-for-3, including a two-RBI single in the fifth inning. Juniors William Aviles and Alfred Morales also got two hits each.
Delta Charter 6, Millennium 5
The Delta Charter Dragons scored first and held a 4-3 lead after three innings in their opening game against Millennium High on Friday at the Tracy Learning Center. Both teams scored two runs each in the sixth inning, with the Dragons taking the 6-5 win.
The Falcons totaled six hits, including a triple for junior Caden Duke. Senior Spencer Norvell got a hit and drove in two runs.
The Dragons got five hits and three runs off Millennium senior starting pitcher Aiden Dowell, who went four innings and struck out five batters. Norvell pitched three innings and gave up three hits and three runs and struck out eight batters.
Livermore 16, Mountain House 2
The Mustangs were limited to three hits in their opening game of the season, a 16-2 loss at home to Livermore High on Friday.
Livermore opened with a 10-run first inning and scored two more runs in the second inning and four in the third. Senior starting pitcher Kyle Dias gave up 13 hits in the first three innings.
The Mustangs scored their two runs in the first after Thompson walked and Nayyar was hit by a pitch. Thompson came home on Valentine’s sacrifice grounder, and sophomore Isaiah Castillo hit an RBI single. Also getting base hits for the Mustangs were Dias and DeLeon.
