A terrific six-inning performance from Tokay High pitcher Cory Sugg forced the West High baseball team to bow at the hands of the Tigers, 5-0, to open Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) play on Monday afternoon at West.

Sugg allowed the Wolf Pack offense – which showed a ton of promise during pre-season – just two hits during his time on the mound. The Tokay senior made few mistakes, walking just one batter faced, all while striking out an eye catching 15 to lead the Tigers to victory.

