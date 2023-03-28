A terrific six-inning performance from Tokay High pitcher Cory Sugg forced the West High baseball team to bow at the hands of the Tigers, 5-0, to open Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) play on Monday afternoon at West.
Sugg allowed the Wolf Pack offense – which showed a ton of promise during pre-season – just two hits during his time on the mound. The Tokay senior made few mistakes, walking just one batter faced, all while striking out an eye catching 15 to lead the Tigers to victory.
It was also Sugg who drew first blood for the visitors after a cagey opening two innings when he doubled into center field at the top of the third to score Brock Sell to make it 1-0 Tokay.
Junior Jeffery Navarro-Lynch got the start at pitcher for West and threw well in the first two innings, getting the Tigers off the field in three and four at-bats respectively. However, some mistakes started to creep into the third-year pitcher’s game as it went on and the visitors pounced on them ruthlessly.
Navarro-Lynch was out there for 5.2 innings and allowed three hits, three runs – one earned – and walked six batters while striking out two. He pitched well enough to put out a number of fires on bases after the third inning.
However, a walk and a batter hit at the top of the sixth – with two outs – unfortunately spelled the beginning of the end for Navarro-Lynch and West.
Tokay had the first and third base filled when Ryan Oliveri stole home from third on a wild pitch to make it 2-0. Zack Sanchez then singled for Adam Koponen to score for the Tigers on an overthrow error at first base between seniors Jacob Bourke and Jonathan Torres.
Down 3-0, Navarro-Lynch was relieved by senior Ty Pagan.
Still on two outs, Pagan started off quite erratically and two wild pitches put Tokay’s Sanchez on third base. Sell then doubled into right field, scoring Sanchez and putting the game all but out of reach for the hosts.
It was a very tough hill to climb for West – who just could not get their offense going during this league curtain raiser. Sugg was relieved by Giani Camacho to close the game out for Tokay and the freshman did enough to hold West scoreless in the seventh inning.
West had their best offensive inning of the day at the bottom of the fourth when Torres and Bourke both singled for the Pack’s only hits of the game to put potential leading runs on bases. Sugg, though, regrouped and completed an excellent stand with two out of the three outs being K’s to maintain the Tigers’ lead.
Tokay added one more run at the top of the seventh inning through Mathew Casillas to complete the damage.
West dropped to 4-6 overall on the season with the loss. It was a difficult start against a very well-oiled team. However, the Pack were in the game with chances to hurt Tokay for the better part of five innings. They will get another two cracks at the Tigers in this three-game series with the next match on the road on Wednesday.
