The Tracy varsity baseball team dropped the curtain on their season in style – sending off their seniors and bidding farewell to long time head coach Vik Alkire with a 13-0 domination of crosstown rivals West on Thursday.
Having already beaten the Wolf Pack twice in this three game series, the final game had a lot of celebratory accents around it. It was the Bulldogs’ turn to honor their seniors and send off their coach after 29 seasons at the helm. A terrific run.
With the bleachers packed, the hosting Bulldogs came out swinging and put four runs on the board in the first inning. An initiating blow that the visitors would not recover from for the rest of the game. The Tracy bullpen had a clinical evening at the office.
Alkire utilized two pitchers through five innings before the game was brought to a halt via the mercy rule. The duo of junior Jordan Hall and senior Drew Frederick allowed just two hits and struck out four batters in total.
On offense, the Bulldogs were in a hitting mood – particularly at the bottom of the third inning. Tracy scored nine runs and treated the fans to two homers with the Wolf Pack struggling mightily on the mound.
Hall blasted his home run early to kick things off before turning things over to fellow junior Arias Verduzco who arrowed his hit out of the park with two runners on bases. Hall ended the game with two runs, two hits and two RBIs on offense. Verduzco went three for three at bat with three runs and four runs batted in.
Representing the seniors, Cooper Wilcox had two runs and three RBIs on a lone hit. Frederick and Drew Giannini chipped in with two runs each. Juniors Jacob Jones and Josh Celestine scored the remaining Bulldog runs.
Alkire waves goodbye to life in the dugout with his 440th win with the program, as per the Tracy Bulldogs statisticians.
