Without a single Tri-City Athletic League win on the season, the West varsity baseball team kicked off their senior night celebrations on a positive note, inching ahead of the Tracy Bulldogs at the bottom of the first inning on Tuesday in game two of this week’s three-game series.
A strong double from senior Kyler Hickman put the Wolf Pack in a good position in the early going before the rest of the batting team started to drive runners home. Despite their season long woes, West looked very confident at-bat and on the mound to start. The hosts managed to keep the Bulldogs quiet until the third before eventually suffering a 6-4 defeat.
The opening two innings, though, were very encouraging for Wolf Pack head coach David Farfan as his team fought to respond to the 7-4 road loss from Monday.
The Bulldogs arrived into the game at the top of the third inning and did so with a bang. Standout senior Drew Giannini continued his good run of form with a thunderous three-RBI home run over the right field fence. The homer also saw senior Drew Frederick and junior Jacob Jones score.
That would be the last time West led in the game as the Bulldogs jumped ahead to a 3-2 lead and promptly added one more run at the top of the fourth.
West deserves credit for challenging their visitors until the very end after losing their momentum. The Wolf Pack was able to level the game with a surge at the bottom of the fourth inning. The four runs for the home team were scored by Hickman, senior Devin Smith, senior Trenten Wood and junior Angel Souza.
But Tracy was batting with a lot more ease and they responded immediately at the top of the fifth. Throughout the game, it felt as though West had to work a lot harder to put runs on the board against Bulldogs pitcher Jones. The Bulldogs were hitting well and scored twice at the top of the fifth with what would in the end prove to be the winning runs.
An RBI triple from junior Austin Oneto brought home junior Arias Verduzco before Oneto himself scored on a sacrifice fly from senior Joey Conti to complete the damage at 6-4.
On the mound, Jones and Oneto shared the workload for the visitors. Jones pitched for five innings allowing seven hits, four runs – two earned – three walks and striking out three batters. Oneto pitched for two innings and allowed one hit while striking out four batters.
For the hosts, juniors Ty Pagan and Jacob Bourke split a shift in the bullpen. Pagan pitched for four innings allowing four hits, two runs – both earned – three walks and striking out one Bulldog. Bourke pitched for three innings allowing five hits, four earned runs, four walks and striking out three batters.
With both teams out of playoff contention, a big crowd at West was able to send off their seniors with an entertaining game of baseball. The teams will face each other again one last time on Thursday as the curtains drop on the TCAL regular season.
