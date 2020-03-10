West 8, Edison 0
West junior pitchers William Aviles and Nicholas Ramirez combined for a 14-strikeout no-hitter Saturday in an 8-0 win over Edison High in the Tracy Baseball Boosters Tournament at Monte Vista Middle School.
Aviles went two innings and struck out five batters, and Ramirez went four innings and struck out nine.
Aviles, junior D.J. Farfan and senior Nate Nelson all had hits and RBIs, and junior Alfred Morales also batted in a run.
Alameda 2, Tracy 1
The Bulldogs put up a run in the first inning, but that was it for the Tracy team in their 2-1 loss to Alameda High in the Tracy Baseball Boosters Tournament on Saturday at Monte Vista Middle School.
Senior Kyle Mulhern pitched six innings for Tracy and gave up six hits and two runs. Senior Devin Williams had two hits and drove in Tracy’s run, and senior Matt Giuliacci also had a hit.
Millennium 5, West 3
The Millennium Falcons and West Wolf Pack got just four hits each in their March 5 matchup at West High, but the Falcons got all they needed to rally for four runs in the third inning and finish with the 5-3 win.
Millennium senior Kaiden Joseph doubled and batted in two runs, senior Josh Marlin had two hits, sophomore Brandon Locke knocked in a run, and senior Isaac DeWitt got a hit. Millennium senior starting pitcher Spencer Norvell went all seven innings and gave up four hits and three unearned runs while allowing four walks and striking out six batters.
Aviles got two hits for the Wolf Pack, senior Landon Bryant doubled and senior Amari Henderson singled. West junior starting pitcher Christopher Chan took the loss after he gave up two hits, three walks and four runs over 2 2/3 innings. Seniors David Neal Hickman and Nate Nelson finished the game for West, with Hickman allowing an unearned run and Nelson allowing no runs.
Forest Lake Christian 4, Delta Charter 3
The Dragons traveled to Auburn on March 5 to face Forest Lake Christian, with Delta Charter taking the 4-3 loss.
Sophomores Anthony Boswell and Sonny Martinez and junior Carlton Juarez got the Dragons’ three hits. Boswell gave up nine hits and three runs, one of them earned, over four innings, and senior Carson Stonebarger allowed five hits and a run over two innings.
Freshmen: Modesto 6, Kimball 4
The Jaguars took a 6-4 loss at Modesto High on March 5. The team’s batting leaders were Lance Price with two base hits, Mac Cavallaro with a double and an RBI, and Makylo Bonardi with a single and an RBI.
