The West High baseball team had to experience a little scare in their rivalry matchup against the Kimball High Jaguars before going on to hit well and take over the game late on in their 10-4 home win on Saturday.
The Wolf Pack (4-5) took an early lead as they came out of the first inning up 1-0. However, the struggling Jags (2-7) – in desperate hunt of a win – did not let the increased pressure deter them.
The visitors produced a brilliant top of the third to take a 4-1 lead behind a couple of RBIs from juniors Isaiah Velazquez and Peyton Heizer. Seniors Logan Steffens and Erik Nino and juniors Jaden Ramirez and Dominik Moore all scored the Jags runs.
The hosts, though, kept their finger on the pulse and scored once more at the bottom of the inning to make the deficit just 4-2 after three innings.
The Wolf Pack regained their composure well with senior Jonathan Torres dicing on the mount and held the Jags to zero runs for the remainder of the game while scoring four runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings to completely shift the momentum and take over the game.
Torres pitched for 5.2 innings allowing just one hit and four runs – three earned – while recording six strikeouts. Senior Ty Pagan closed the game out pitching for 1.1 innings and allowing no hits, no runs.
Torres was also instrumental for the hosts offense as he went 2-3 at-bat for a couple of RBIs and two runs. Pagan also added a RBI on one hit. Senior Jacob Bourke chipped in with two RBIs on two hits including a double.
Senior Cruz Trujillo helped West bounce back and secure their fourth win of the non-league schedule by going 2-3 at-bat for one RBI and two runs. Sophomore Angelo Diaz had two hits and one run. Senior Angel Souza had one RBI on one hit. Sophomore Jovin Atwal had one hit and two runs. Senior Andrew Simms scored three runs.
The Jags ran a three pitcher rotation with junior Daylon Ochoa pitching for 3.1 innings allowing five hits and five runs – four earned. Junior Bryce Payawal pitched for 1.2 innings allowing one hit and recording four strikeouts. Senior Lance Price pitched for one inning allowing five hits, five runs – four earned – two walks and struck out two batters.
