The West High baseball team put on a show of ruthless offense against the Edison High Vikings on Wednesday, scoring 18 runs over the first two innings en route to a 21-1 home win.
Securing their second win of pre-season to improve to 2-1, the Wolf Pack did not have any mercy for their visitors until the third inning onwards with the game then forced to end prematurely as the scoreboard read a 20 point ball game at the bottom of the fifth.
For the visiting Vikings, it felt as though things could not get much worse after every West batter scored a run in the first inning, giving the hosts an 8-0 lead. However, things took an even more vicious turn in the second inning when the Wolf Pack ran in 10 more times.
The hosts were in fine form at-bat and ensured that whoever stepped on the mound for the Vikings would have a torrid afternoon.
West climbed out to an early 2-0 lead when senior Jonathan Torres took to the plate and singled to bat in seniors Andrew Simms and Angel Souza at the bottom of the first. The Wolf Pack then had bases loaded for essentially the rest of the inning with senior Jacob Bourke and junior Noah Guerrero walked by the Edison pitcher, advancing Torres onto third.
The hosts did not manage to complete a grand slam play in the end, however they relentlessly continued taking advantage of their base situation by running up the score. There were plenty of RBIs to go around with Torres leading the team with four. Souza and Simms had three each.
In terms of runs, Guerrero led the team with four to go along with two hits for two RBIs. Bourke had three along with one hit for a couple of RBIs. Senior Chris Inigo and Cruz Trujillo, juniors Jeffery Navarro-Lynch and Jakob Katvala, Simms, Souza and Torres all had two runs each.
Edison’s lone run of the game was scored at the top of the second inning when crafty work from Nico Orona saw him steal home on a reach error by the West third baseman.
West visibly took their foot off the gas for the remainder of the game, adding three more runs in the third before allowing mercy rule to take effect after the top of the fifth.
Bourke pitched for three innings for the Pack allowing just two hits and the one unearned run. He walked two Vikings and struck out five batters. Navarro-Lynch closed the game out for West pitching for two innings and allowing no hits. He walked two and struck out two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.