The West High baseball team put on a show of ruthless offense against the Edison High Vikings on Wednesday, scoring 18 runs over the first two innings en route to a 21-1 home win.

Securing their second win of pre-season to improve to 2-1, the Wolf Pack did not have any mercy for their visitors until the third inning onwards with the game then forced to end prematurely as the scoreboard read a 20 point ball game at the bottom of the fifth.

