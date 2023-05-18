carter simmons baseball

Carter Simmons, 8, is already garnering the attention of high profile baseball programs across the country. 

 Courtesy of Michael Simmons

Despite being just 8-years-old, Tracy’s Carter Simmons lives and breathes the game of baseball.

Of course, on a day-to-day basis, he is just a regular kid like others his age. However, when it comes to any sort of free time, Simmons wants no part of it unless it involves a glove or a bat. Baseball is his life and he is already very serious about wanting to play professionally.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.