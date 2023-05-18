Despite being just 8-years-old, Tracy’s Carter Simmons lives and breathes the game of baseball.
Of course, on a day-to-day basis, he is just a regular kid like others his age. However, when it comes to any sort of free time, Simmons wants no part of it unless it involves a glove or a bat. Baseball is his life and he is already very serious about wanting to play professionally.
The sad truth of the industry is that most young athletes never get to set foot on the field of a major league ballpark as a player. However, Simmons is putting in a lot more work than the next kid in his age group to make that dream a reality. In his case, the actions speak a lot louder than words. His hard work and determination are very impressive at this stage of his development.
“I tell people that he’s different,” Carter’s father, Michael, told the Tracy Press. “I really want them to know that. He’s a busy boy and he wants this. He’s that small percentage that won’t burn out (on this journey). The challenge keeps him hungry.”
Simmons’ dad also recalls moments where he and Carter’s mom, Ashley, tell him to take a breather, to take his mind off training and get some rest, to regroup. However, young Simmons embraces the grind more than many athletes his elder. It is quite unprecedented.
“When we tell him that he needs a break sometimes, he throws a fit,” Michael said jokingly. “He eats, sleeps and plays baseball. That’s it. I give him the resources and the platform and let him do the rest.”
Off the field, Carter is fueled by grandma Correia’s spaghetti – his favorite. On the diamond, he puts all of the things he works on so tirelessly every day into practice.
Simmons is a triple threat. His top speed pitches already reach 55 miles per hour on a regular basis. He’s also prolific at-bat and stands out as an infielder. There is plenty to like about him as a young prospect and his performances have garnered the attention of some high profile youth programs.
Day-to-day, Simmons plays for his father’s 9u AAA CenCal Athletics team based in Tracy. However, on the move, he plays for San Jose’s Hype 8u team and was recently invited to the ZT National Prospects Arteaga team in Fontana.
Simmons is the only NorCal player on the roster and he caught Arteaga’s attention while playing against the National Prospects B team during a Triple Crown spring training championship game in Arizona in March.
Playing for the Hype 8u team, Simmons went 12-16 at-bat with 3 home runs, 3 triples, one double, 5 singles, 3 walks and one strikeout over the weekend to earn a spot to play at the Perfect Game Invitational National Championship in Southaven, Mississippi in July.
Raring to go, Simmons already has one tournament appearance with the National Prospects team under his belt. There, he came in as a pitcher with bases loaded and one out and struck out two back-to-back to get his team out of a jam.
Simmons pitched for 1.2 innings and struck out all but one batter that he faced. He walked the other.
Rallied on by the endless support from his parents and two siblings, Simmons’s hunger and work ethic are cementing his name as one to watch for the future.
