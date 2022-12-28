The Tracy High girls’ varsity basketball team kicked off the 2022 Tracy Breakfast Lions/Tom Hawkins girls’ basketball tournament — hosted at Tracy High — with a hard fought 42-37 win over the Downey Knights of Modesto on Tuesday night.
The visitors came to play and made the game an extremely scrappy affair throughout the 32 minutes. They came back to erase any separation whenever the ‘Dogs managed to put together a run. However, the hosts — fueled by a loud home crowd — had enough to tighten the screw in the fourth quarter and bring home the win.
“I really think this game was a turning point for us,” head coach Derek Eaton told the Tracy Press in the aftermath. “We’ve battled a lot of injuries and sickness as of late and we’re slowly getting some of those girls back. We came out and really battled. We had some foul trouble late on but the girls really executed the game plan and what we went in with.”
Tracy were led by a spectacular performance from junior guard Aliya Tipton who poured in 23 points to lead all players. The ‘Dogs No. 23 added nine boards, three assists, and one block to her tally in a complete performance.
The ‘Dogs looked to Tipton in key moments throughout the game and despite being rotated in and out of the lineup down the stretch because of foul trouble, the guard stayed hot to pull her team over the line.
Tipton made very timely buckets at various big moments in the contest but none bigger than a soft touch midrange jumper to ice the game at 42-37 with under a minute left in the game.
The guard addressed her own performance and how she got through the trying moments to be there for her team after the game.
“I have to stay focused when it’s a close game like that,” Tipton said. “I know that the team depends on me so my mindset is to stay focused. Having four fouls in that moment is frustrating but I knew that I had to come in there and score the last couple of points for us.”
The ‘Dogs’ best stretch of the evening came late in the third quarter when they built their biggest lead of the game at 32-26 after a huge block and transition three from Tipton and a neat layup from sophomore guard Reanna Zuniga after a steal from senior guard Janelle Bautista.
Zuniga was an important contributor for Tracy running the point. She finished the game with 5 points, three assists and three rebounds. Bautista was huge on the defensive end — particularly in the fourth quarter. She had four steals on the night.
However, that run was not enough to kill off the Knights early. They never stopped clawing back and the scoreboard read a two-point game at 32-30 after three quarters.
The ‘Dogs really tightened up on defense in the final eight minutes to seal the win. Senior guard Sydney Breckenridge — who took Tipton’s place on defense for most of the quarter — came up with big plays on her defensive assignments, along with Bautista, and had 7 points and two steals in the game.
In the end, Tracy had just enough poise to advance in the winner’s side of the bracket. They showed great resilience and determination in the fourth to limit unforced errors and take advantage of those made by Downey.
“There was a lot of adversity there and we really battled through that,” Eaton said. “I mentioned that to the team. That’s why I think this was a turning point for our team, the way they overcame that. We let go of the things that we can’t control and executed the things that we need to do. I’m really pleased with their performance.”
Elsewhere for the ‘Dogs, senior center Tiana Coble and senior forward Danna Moreno were huge on the glass with four and five rebounds respectively. Senior guard Sophia Labasan was a spark off the bench with 3 points, three boards, and one steal.
Earlier in the day, the West High Wolf Pack — the only other local team in the tournament — lost to Grant High 58-20. West were led by Evelyn Orosco with 15 rebounds.
