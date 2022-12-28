The Tracy High girls’ varsity basketball team kicked off the 2022 Tracy Breakfast Lions/Tom Hawkins girls’ basketball tournament — hosted at Tracy High — with a hard fought 42-37 win over the Downey Knights of Modesto on Tuesday night.

The visitors came to play and made the game an extremely scrappy affair throughout the 32 minutes. They came back to erase any separation whenever the ‘Dogs managed to put together a run. However, the hosts — fueled by a loud home crowd — had enough to tighten the screw in the fourth quarter and bring home the win.

