The Mountain House High boys’ varsity basketball team outfought the Tracy High Bulldogs on the glass on both sides of the court en route to a 61-52 home win on Tuesday night.

The Mustangs were flying around the paint and inhaled virtually every rebound to limit their visitors' second-chance opportunities and in turn create a ton of their own.

