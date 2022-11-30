The Mountain House High boys’ varsity basketball team outfought the Tracy High Bulldogs on the glass on both sides of the court en route to a 61-52 home win on Tuesday night.
The Mustangs were flying around the paint and inhaled virtually every rebound to limit their visitors' second-chance opportunities and in turn create a ton of their own.
The hosts were led by junior guard Cedrick Major Jr. with nine boards. Major hauled in six rebounds in the first quarter to help the Mustangs jump out into a 14-6 lead.
The Mustangs improved to 2-0 in their non-league schedule and never trailed in the game. Senior forward Orlando Syph had eight rebounds and a block on the night. Junior center Gabriel Williams also pulled down eight boards.
“It was a good win,” Mountain House head coach Reno Ursal said after the game. “We appreciate the competition. That’s what local rivalry games are all about – seeing all the kids that grew up in the area do their thing at the varsity level. We’ll take the win and continue to try to improve on the things that we feel we could do better.”
Ursal was pleased with the way his team created an advantage for themselves with their effort and hustle plays. The head coach revealed that it is something they pay close attention to and work on during practice.
“We’re not the biggest team so we rely on aggressiveness and positioning under the boards,” Ursal said. “That’s something that I’m going to continue looking at on the tapes and re-emphasize to the squad. This is who we are. I’m very happy with that.”
The Mustangs defense was humming in the first quarter but the hosts took their foot off the gas ever so slightly in the second to allow their gritty visitors back into the game.
The scoreboard read 21-18 Mustangs with 1:36 left in the half after ‘Dogs senior guard Shane Simpson drilled a corner three to get the traveling fans on their feet.
The visitors then tied things up at 21-21 through a layup from junior center Jeremiah Costilla, however their joy at being level lasted only seconds as Mustangs’ leading scorer, junior guard E.J. Campbell, took the ball down the other end in a flash and laid it in with his left hand.
Mountain House led 23-21 at half-time and would not relinquish the lead for the remainder of the evening.
“Overall, we did pretty good I think,” Campbell said in the aftermath. “We just have to focus on getting back on defense and knocking down our shots. I think that we have a lot of talent on the team and we just need to be more confident with our shots.”
The confidence was oozing out of the Mustangs’ No. 1 all night as he poured in 19 points – including three 3’s and chipped in with five blocks to lead his team to the win. Campbell scored nine points in the third quarter to give the hosts a 38-31 lead heading into the fourth.
Senior point guard Isaiah Chenier took over down the stretch and brought the win home for the Mustangs with a 10 point fourth quarter display to take his tally to 17 on the night.
Chenier was clinical from the free throw line and converted two timely and-one plays to all but ice the game.
“I’m very happy with the group, their attitude, and their entire persona as a unit,” Ursal added. “We’re going to keep building.”
The visitors battled admirably and had a number of opportunities to make the game even more interesting by taking the lead, however the Mustangs always managed to come up with a stop or the shots simply would not fall when the ‘Dogs needed them most.
But, in spite of the defeat, Bulldogs’ head coach Junior Cueva is not discouraged. Cueva liked what he saw from his squad at this early point of the season.
“That’s a really athletic team that we played tonight and we were in the game most of the time,” he said. “We missed a lot of open opportunities and they got on the glass early. We had a couple of shots blocked and got timid, but we played well. Eight-point ball game, in it most of the time, we just have to make shots.”
‘Dogs senior guard D.J. Jones was a major bright spark for the visitors. He found the bucket with regularity throughout the game – both from the perimeter and at the rim – and went off for 21 points to lead all scorers.
The visitors next best scorer was junior guard Malcom Akamien with nine points and therein lied the difference on the night as the Bulldogs dropped to 1-2 on the season.
