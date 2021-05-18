Varsity boys: Millennium 58, Delta Charter 53
The Millennium boys prevailed in the end 58-53 after a back-and-forth contest at Delta Charter High on Monday. The two teams were tied 17-17 after the first quarter and the Falcons pulled ahead for a 32-30 lead at the half. Delta Charter came from behind to hold a 45-43 lead going into the fourth quarter, and the Falcons outscored the Dragons in the fourth for the 58-53 win.
The Falcons hit eight 3-point shots during the game, including three for sophomore Ethan Dargan, who totaled 11 points. Sophomore Jordan Flores and senior Omeid Nadery also scored 11 points each, and sophomore Devonte Davis added 10 points.
Senior Josh Tova led the Dragons offense with 26 points, including five of eight 3-points shots and nine of 10 free throws, and senior Steve Fontenot scored 17 points and collected 13 rebounds.
Varsity girls: Millennium 62, Delta Charter 11
The Millennium girls took control from the start in the Falcons’ 62-11 win Monday at Delta Charter High School.
Millennium senior Kaleena Orlanes and junior Maliyah Hutchinson led the way as the Falcons took a 17-5 first-quarter lead. The Falcons continued to run a dominant offense and oppressive defense through the second and third quarters on the way to the 62-11 win.
Hutchinson scored a game-high 16 points and Orlanes scored 14 points and senior Aleecia Orlanes added eight points. Loren Crowell, Trista Thoming and Ellie Smiddy scored for Delta Charter.
Varsity boys: Millennium 60, Elliot Christian 50
The Falcons opened with a strong first quarter lead, 22-9, on Friday at Elliot Christian High, and while Elliot Christian picked up the pace in the second and third quarters the Falcons maintained their lead for the 60-50 win.
Sophomore Jordan Flores led the Millennium offense with 11 points, senior Jakob Garcia and sophomore Devonte Davis scored 10 points each, and senior Omeid Nadery scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Varsity girls: Millennium 73, Elliot Christian 19
The Falcons came out strong in the first half of Friday’s game at Elliot Christian High in Lodi, shutting out the home team in the first quarter and holding a 45-3 lead at the half on their way to the 73-19 win.
Junior Alexa Garza scored 11 of her game-high 20 points in the second quarter, junior Maliyah Hutchinson scored 16 points, and senior Aleecia Orlanes scored 16 points.
Varsity boys: Stockton Christian 71, Millennium 24
Stockton Christian outscored the Millennium boys in every quarter on May 13, handing the Falcons a 71-24 loss. Top scorers for the Falcons included senior Omeid Nadery and sophomore Devonte Davis with six points each.
