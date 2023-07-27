The Tracy Heat Elite 16U basketball team accomplished something that not many other teams in the local area can boast this summer.
Having mostly played together since the third grade, the tight knit team put together a historic run at the prestigious Main Event tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada earlier this month – reaching the championship game.
Main Event is a national tournament hosted by BigFoot Hoops and it took place on July 6-9. It is the ultimate stage for all-star caliber high school talent, and it is a platform which previously saw the likes of Kevin Durant, Ty Lawson, Isaiah Thomas, DeMar DeRozan and many more shine on their way to their eventual NBA careers.
Heat Elite are a local team, led by Benjamin Sausau as the head coach and filled with some of the best Valley area talent – including a number of Tracy hoopers.
Sophomore guard William Weathington is a Tracy native that plies his trade at St. Mary’s High. Already a member of the Rams’ varsity team, he led the Heat in scoring over the weekend with 14.7 points per game to go along with 3.4 steals per game out of the backcourt.
Tracy High standout freshman Lars Lindroos was also part of the team, averaging 12.3 points per game over the course of the tournament. Bulldogs’ Jaden Martinez played a key role on the route to the championship game too.
Heat Elite started off the weekend with a tough loss against the AZ Premier 67-63. However, having learned important lessons in that one, they won four of their next five to advance to the grand finale. The only other loss of the weekend came at the hands of the eventual champions, Henderson Basketball Academy.
Heat Elite narrowly lost to Henderson 46-44 during pool play before falling by a larger deficit of 85-71 in the championship game.
Prior to that, Heat Elite took down the Bay Area Wildcats 75-61 in the semi-final round. They were led by St. Mary’s sophomore Ivan Huerta with 20 points. Huerta averaged 11.5 points and 7 rebounds per game in Vegas. Monterey Trail freshman Jaylen Jackson added 12 points against the Wildcats.
In the championship game, the Tracy team found themselves in a big hole early as the Henderson players shot lights out from three-point range. However, down by 30, the Heat players refused to say die and they made an admirable comeback down the stretch.
The Heat caught fire of their own from beyond the arc and were led on a run by Madhav Asija who ended the game with 17 points and five 3’s. Weathington chipped in with 15 points. After a hot start from Henderson, the disparity in 3’s made only read four by the end of the game. The Heat responded with 11 deep shots to Henderson’s 15.
However, having gained an early advantage, Henderson were in game management mode while trying to hold off the Heat’s approaches and they were able to see the game out by going 16-21 at the free throw line. Heat only went 4-12 which was ultimately the difference.
Despite the defeat, though, the experience was one for everyone to cherish and the local players gave a terrific showing of themselves in front of Division 1 scouts and several NBA personalities such as Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.
The Heat Elite brought an outstanding season to an end with an overall 29-6 record and five total championships across California and Nevada to their name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.