The Mountain House Mustangs and the Kimball Jaguars put on a show in the featured game of Day 2 of the 32nd Annual West High Holiday basketball tournament — with the Mustangs running out of the thriller as 61-53 victors.

The game was nonstop action between two very evenly matched teams with the Mustangs just edging out their opponents in terms of cold bloodedness and hustle in 50-50 plays.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.