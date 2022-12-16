The Mountain House Mustangs and the Kimball Jaguars put on a show in the featured game of Day 2 of the 32nd Annual West High Holiday basketball tournament — with the Mustangs running out of the thriller as 61-53 victors.
The game was nonstop action between two very evenly matched teams with the Mustangs just edging out their opponents in terms of cold bloodedness and hustle in 50-50 plays.
Both teams started as they meant to go on with Mountain House going on an 8-1 run from tip-off to force the Jags into an early time out. Immediately after, the Jags responded with a 9-0 run of their own — fueled by momentum shifting plays from senior center Kyle Colbert and senior forward Benito Ruiz — to set the table for a basketball feast.
Both teams were very aggressive on defense and executed well on offense. They canceled each other out perfectly for large parts of the game with the scoreboard reading 24-24 at half-time.
The majority of the game involved the two teams trading buckets and fighting for every ball, however the Mustangs had just enough big moments after the interval to create some separation and hold off their crosstown rivals.
“This type of complete performance sets us up for league play,” Mustangs head coach Reno Ursal told the Tracy Press. “We just have to keep doing it. It’s sports, you have to play everybody and keep at it. Hopefully that sticks with us, the good habits, and we can continue to do that.”
The first time the Mustangs got some breathing room from the Jags was with 2:14 left in the third quarter when a 5-0 run sparked by a huge offensive rebound and deuce from junior forward Thurmond Thorpe and a triple from senior guard Noah Ursal put Mountain House up 38-32. Thorpe led the Mustangs in scoring against the Jags with 17 points.
Speaking on what it meant to clinch the victory, the forward said: “Coming off the playoff loss last year, we really had to get our revenge (on Kimball). We worked all summer for this. We worked all season preparing for this game. So, we just came out, brought our best foot forward, and took it to them.”
The Mustangs were the more physical side throughout the 32 minutes and their domination of the glass allowed them ample second chance opportunities which Thorpe happily converted at will. Junior forward Cedrick Major hauled in 10 rebounds in the game to lead all players.
But, despite the momentum shifting, Kimball would not say die until the very end. A cool three ball from junior forward Armon Naweed saw the Jags come back within one point of the Mustangs and then briefly take a fourth quarter lead at 41-40 after a senior guard Greg Thompson layup.
Naweed finished the game with nine points. Ruiz poured in 18 to lead all scorers along with collecting eight boards and dealing four assists and two steals. Senior guard Jayden Richardson had seven points and five dimes.
While the teams were trading buckets once again down the stretch, Ursal was in the ear of junior guard EJ Campbell on the sideline before a scintillating stretch of basketball from the Mustangs star saw Mountain House pull away for good.
Campbell had a relatively quiet night scoring until the clutch. It was with just under four minutes left in the game when he noticed the lights shining bright on him.
Then, as stars tend to do, Campbell delivered and went off for nine late points, including an enormous triple to put the Mustangs up seven at 52-45 with 3:00 left on the clock.
He then found Thorpe with a dime on a fast break, which the forward finished gloriously through contact — and converted the extra point — to put the Mustangs out of reach at 57-47 with a minute and a half to go.
Campbell finished the game with a full stat sheet that read 14 points, seven assists, five boards, and two steals. He assessed his own performance and spoke about the trust Ursal and the coaching staff have in him after the game.
“It feels good that my coaches have trust in me,” he said. “They know what I can do. I know what I can do. I just have to perform out there and that’s what I did in the fourth quarter.”
The Mustangs’ depth and fire power helped tilt the pendulum of this enthralling contest in their favor. Junior center Gabriel Williams chipped in with eight points and seven boards. Senior point guard Isaiah Chenier had 11 points and four assists.
It was an excellent — championship game worthy — match up. However, with the win, Mountain House set up a rendezvous for all the marbles with the Pitman Pride on Saturday afternoon.
Pitman 50, West 36
The Pride earned their ticket to the championship game with an impressive showing against the hosting Wolf Pack.
The Pride came out and meant business as they jumped out to a 11-2 lead after one and allowed just seven West points in the first half with relentless and structured defense. Pitman led 22-7 at the interval.
The Wolf Pack simply could not break the Pride defense down in the first half — digging themselves an insurmountable hole despite the offensive execution improving in the third and fourth quarter.
“Pitman came out ready to play,” West head coach Brandon Parks said after the game. “They were more physical. They punched us in the mouth and we didn’t react in the first half.
“In the second half, we made little adjustments and tried to speed the game up. We kind of got back into it a little bit. Our play evened out. But I think parts of this performance started last night. I told them they didn’t come ready to play despite winning and they did the same tonight.”
The hosts’ performance did improve considerably after the break as they scored 29 second half points to Pitman’s 28. A lot of the offensive production was thanks to a sharp showing from junior guard Joseph Walker who poured in 11 points to lead the team.
The Wolf Pack got as close as to within 12 in the late stages of the fourth quarter but the admirable effort was a little too late to complete the comeback. West will face Kimball in the third-place playoff on Saturday.
Bear Creek 68, Millennium 27
In the Consolation Bracket, the Falcons suffered their second defeat of the tournament with a painful loss against the Bruins who bounced back from a narrow Day 1 disappointment.
The Bruins advanced to the final of the bracket with a dominant win and performance over the course of the 32 minutes. They swarmed the Falcons on both sides of the ball and built a 17-point lead — that they would never come close to relinquishing — in the first quarter.
The closest the Falcons came was at the beginning of the second period when they narrowed the deficit down to 12 points through a pair of free throws from senior forward Tyrone Bailey and a triple from senior guard Ethan Dargin on a 5-0 run.
However, from that point onwards the Bruins put their foot firmly on the gas and pulled away for good — despite the Falcons looking a lot better in the second half.
Bailey was a bright spark for the Tracy team — filling the stat sheet with eight points, seven boards, and a block. Dargin had five points and two steals in the game. Senior forward Jeremiah Bello finished the game with five points and five boards. Senior forward Vivek Cherian had five points, four rebounds, and a block.
The Falcons will face Leadership High of Hayward in the 7th place playoff on Saturday morning to kick off the final day of the tournament.
East Union 75, Leadership 18
The Lancers brushed aside Hayward’s Leadership High in the opening game of Day 2 to set up a clash against the Bear Creek on Saturday afternoon in the Consolation Championship match.
Day 3 Lineup:
Championship Game:
Mountain House vs. Pitman, 3 p.m.
3rd Place Playoff
West vs. Kimball, Noon.
Consolation Championship
East Union vs. Bear Creek, 1:30 p.m.
7th Place Playoff
Leadership vs. Millennium, 10:30 a.m.
