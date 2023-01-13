The Kimball High boys’ varsity basketball team picked up their second straight Valley Oak League (VOL) win by taking down the Sierra Timberwolves 57-37 at home on Friday night.
The Jags responded excellently to dropping their league opener at Central Catholic (80-72) last week and secured what they will hope is a momentum building victory to improve to 2-1 on the season.
The visiting Timberwolves hung around briefly inside the opening eight minutes with Kimball holding a narrow 10-9 lead coming out of the first quarter. In the second, the Jags created their first separation of the game behind a five minute 10-0 run and never looked back.
“I thought it was a typical VOL game,” Jags’ head coach Albert Garibaldi told the Tracy Press. “It was a battle, a hard-fought game and the kids really persevered well with the game being played at Sierra’s pace. I was happy about that.”
Senior forward Greg Thompson led the team in scoring with 15 points to go along with eight boards. Thompson injected the Jags with energy through high octane plays — including a flashy alley-oop from senior forward Benito Ruiz to get The Jungle on its feet.
Thompson got to the basket at will and showed out with impressive finishing. He later revealed how he was able to take advantage of his matchups against the Sierra defense and how the team was able to turn the screw after a slow first quarter.
He said: “I was just trying to be aware and look at whether I have a scoring opportunity or if I should set up my teammates. Most of the opportunities just fell into my hands.
“As a team, we never dwelled on (the first quarter). We never let it bring us down. We just stayed with it, kept the energy, kept it going and did what we had to do to get the win.”
Ruiz was the glue in the Jags’ win — filling the stat sheet with 11 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and five steals. The forward was instrumental on both ends of the floor and helped ensure that the Timberwolves did not find a way back into the game.
The Jags put the pedal to the metal and pulled away in the second quarter. They built a 26-15 half-time lead before continuing to control proceedings and extending the margin of victory after the interval. Garibaldi sang Ruiz’s praises for being the catalyst to the improved performance.
“He showed up tonight to play basketball,” Garibaldi said. “When he shows up to play basketball the way we know he can, we are a much better team. He’s an all-around player. I give a lot of the credit for our win to him.”
Ruiz has been a key piece to the Jags’ puzzle all year long. He spoke about what the win means to the team and how important it is for him to affect games in every way possible afterwards.
“This is the bar for us,” the forward said. “We expected to be so much better at the beginning of the year but we’re starting to pick it up now and we know who we’re up against.”
On his performance, Ruiz said: “I just want to inspire my teammates. It’s all about winning games, it doesn’t matter how many points you score — it’s about the effort.”
With the Jags’ foot firmly on Sierra’s throat, senior guard Jayden Richardson all but delivered the final blow as he beat the third quarter buzzer with a corner three ball to make it 46-29 Kimball.
The Jags saw the game out in the fourth with Garibaldi able to get a further look at his depth in the final eight minutes.
Senior forward Chris Obiajulu played a big game for the Jags in the frontcourt — pouring in 6 of Kimball’s 10 first quarter points to fend of Sierra’s early approaches. He finished the game with a total of 14 points to go along with four assists. Senior center Jacob Sarmiento chipped in with 7 points, two rebounds and two blocks off the bench.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.