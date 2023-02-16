The Kimball High boys basketball team played arguably their most complete 32 minutes of basketball of the season on Wednesday evening as they trampled right over the Lathrop Spartans in a 91-49 playoff first round road win.

It was a dream start to the postseason for the Jags – who made it into the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoffs via an at-large qualification after finishing fourth in Valley Oak League (VOL) standings with a 5-5 record.

