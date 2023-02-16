The Kimball High boys basketball team played arguably their most complete 32 minutes of basketball of the season on Wednesday evening as they trampled right over the Lathrop Spartans in a 91-49 playoff first round road win.
It was a dream start to the postseason for the Jags – who made it into the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoffs via an at-large qualification after finishing fourth in Valley Oak League (VOL) standings with a 5-5 record.
However, the .500 record and a senior night home defeat at the hands of East Union last week did not hinder the always battling Jags against the reigning Western Athletic Conference (WAC) champions in Lathrop (13-1).
The Jaguars came out strong and never took their foot off the gas pedal, scoring 20 or more points in every quarter for the win. Kimball was led by senior forward Chris Obiajulu with 18 points and nine rebounds.
The visitors led by 24 at 47-23 at the half and were feeling very good in hostile territory as the No. 11 seed facing the No. 6. The end result was far from an upset based on the Jags’ performance. Their dominance was earned not given.
The third quarter was the most competitive all game and the Jags still managed to extend their lead by five heading down the stretch. Senior forward – and first team All-VOL selectee – Benito Ruiz poured in 15 points in the win.
Kimball rounded off the rout with a 22-9 fourth quarter run to set up a mouthwatering clash against the No. 3 seeded Placer Hillmen of Auburn on Friday night.
Senior guard Jayden Richardson chipped in with 14 points in Lathrop. Junior forward Armon Naweed poured in 11 including two buckets from three-point range. Senior center Jacob Sarmiento had 8 points and two boards. Senior guard Savion Thompson chipped in with 6 points.
