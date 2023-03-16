Kimball High girls basketball standout, senior guard Marianthe Tsirelas, has been named the South CIF SJS Scholar-Athlete of the Year after helping the Jaguars to their best season in program history this past winter.
Tsirelas led the team in scoring (11.8 ppg), assists (3.8 apg) and steals (4.5 spg) en route to a 24-6 overall and 8-2 Valley Oak League (VOL) record, good for second place.
The Jags then went on to shine brightest on the biggest stage as they reached the semi-finals of the Division 3 playoffs before going on to reach the second round of the D3 State tournament – becoming the first team in program history to win a game (53-47 vs. Mills) that deep into the postseason.
Tsirelas was one of two seniors to feature heavily on an otherwise very young Jags team. She embraced the leadership role and was often the floor general for the winningest girls team since the 2017-18 season (24-7).
The four-year guard coupled her outstanding on-court achievements with a 4.3 GPA in the classroom, fully warranting the reception of the prestigious award.
“Receiving this type of award shows me that my hard work and sacrifices over the years have paid off,” Tsirelas told the Tracy Press. “Without the support of my family and friends, coaches and teachers, I could have never achieved this and especially not without the sacrifices that my parents and siblings made for me.”
Raised in a very tight knit family, Tsirelas credits a lot of her success to her support system which has allowed her to dedicate herself to her craft and academics to the fullest.
“My parents repeatedly told me to just keep working hard because there will always be someone smarter and more skilled than you but hard work and effort will always lead me towards my goals,” she added.
Tsirelas then went on to speak more about her journey as a four-year student athlete. The balancing act of being so successful in both is not easy. Not many players can boast a GPA almost as high as the number of steals per game on a basketball floor.
Tsirelas said that when the bell in a classroom rings or the final buzzer sounds out on the court, she has days where she feels the same things every other person her age feels. That’s normal. However, her work ethic and discipline do not allow her to settle for less.
“There is really no step-by-step process to balancing school and sports,” she said. “There are some days when I just want to sleep the whole day but I can’t. The main principles that I practice in everything I do are consistency, tenacity, balance, sacrifice and tranquility.
“The key is to make sure that neither school or athletics takes over your life. It is vital to take time for yourself in order to maintain a peaceful mental state. I haven’t mastered the balance and I don’t think I ever will. All I can do is keep moving forward and see where my hard work takes me.”
Inspired by Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, Tsirelas led VOL in three-pointers made with 56, as well as free-throws made, assists and steals. She was also second in the league in points per game.
But Tsirelas’ contributions to the girls basketball program go way beyond statistics. She admitted that receiving the award made her high school experience that much sweeter and her achievements on and off the floor are sure to inspire all of those following in her footsteps for years to come.
