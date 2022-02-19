Kimball 84, Mountain House 79
The Kimball Jaguars maintained their early lead on their way to an 84-79 win over the Mountain House Mustangs on Friday at Kimball High in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoffs.
The Jaguars (20-8, 8-4 Valley Oak League) came in with a balanced scoring effort, with seven different players hitting shots to give Kimball a 16-10 first-quarter lead. Mountain House sophomore E.J. Campbell hit three of his six 3-point shots in the second quarter to get the Mustangs back in the game and cut the Jaguars’ lead to 38-33 at the half.
“It was a very, very hard-fought game. Mountain House came to play,” said Kimball coach Albert Garibaldi. “We played OK, but we’re going to have to play better to advance. It’s a different level of basketball, and I’m very proud of the kids that were able to find their way through this game to get a victory.”
The Jaguars extended their lead in the third quarter as senior Isaiah Baptista scored 10 of his team-high 20 points. The Mustangs (18-11, 12-2 Western Athletic Conference) returned in the fourth to outscore the Jaguars, with senior Dexter Francis III scoring 12 of his 21 points in the fourth, but the Jaguars kept up their steady momentum to maintain the lead.
The Mustangs’ Campbell was the game’s scoring leader with 23 points, and junior Isaiah Chenier added 15 points for Mountain House.
Kimball had four players score in the double-digits, including junior Jarik Pereira with 16 points, junior Benito Ruiz scored 15 points, and senior Chinedu Nwankwo added 13 points.
Next up for Kimball, the No. 4 seed in the Division 3 bracket, is a quarterfinal game at Manteca High on Monday. Manteca (19-10, 9-3 VOL) advanced with a 58-42 win over Lathrop.
