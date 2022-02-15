Five local basketball teams have made the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs. The section released the playoff brackets at www.cifsjs.org on Tuesday afternoon after all teams completed league play on Monday night.
Kimball High’s girls (19-4, 10-2 Valley Oak League) finished their season as the second place team in the VOL and are the No. 5 seed in Division 3. The Jaguars will host No. 12 Nevada Union (11-9, 7-5 Foothill Valley League) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Kimball High boys (19-8, 8-4 VOL) are the No. 5 seed in Division 3 and will host No. 12 Mountain House (18-10, 12-2 WAC) in the first game of the Division 3 playoffs on Friday.
Millennium High’s girls (12-13, 7-3 CCAA) are the No. 10 seed in the Division 5 bracket, and will open playoffs on the road at 7 p.m. Thursday at Gustine High (13-6, 8-2 Southern League), the No. 7 seed.
Tracy High’s girls (19-8, 5-3 Tri-City Athletic League) are the No. 11 seed in Division 2, and will travel to Atwater High on Thursday to face the No. 6 Atwater Falcons (20-7, 12-0 Central California Conference).
