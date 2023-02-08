The Kimball High girls basketball team washed out the taste of suffering their first Valley Oak League (VOL) loss of the season last week by grabbing two straight bounce back wins to get back on track.
The Lady Jags (20-3, 7-1 VOL) had to face another tough challenge on Thursday, Jan. 26 as they put away the Manteca Buffaloes on the road in a down to the wire contest.
Perhaps still somewhat wobbled from the loss two days prior, the Jags trailed the Buffs at the half and were tied at 34 apiece heading into the fourth quarter. Down the stretch, freshman sensation — guard Emma Coronado — nailed three of her six 3’s on the night to put the Jags in front.
The guard poured in 22 points in the win and continued her impressive debut campaign. From there, the Jags would not surrender the lead again — icing the game at the free throw line.
Senior guard Marianthe Tsirelas scored 13 points to go along with six rebounds, five assists and five steals against Manteca. Senior forward Caiya Sims contributed with eight boards and two steals. Senior forward Sierra Tuliau-Jones was one-point shy off another double-double with 9 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Senior forward Melissa Diaz had seven rebounds.
The Jags then returned home this past Tuesday and had a far more comfortable evening dealing with the Oakdale Mustangs.
Lifted by their win over Manteca, Kimball picked up right where they left off and took a commanding 15-5 lead after one. In the second quarter, a lot of the bench saw minutes with the Jags taking a 21-12 lead into the break.
The hosts then all but iced the game in the third period with an 18-3 run which once again enabled head coach Michael Turpin into giving more of his players extended minutes in preparation for the playoffs.
Tsirelas led the Jags in scoring with 10 points against Oakdale. Sims filled the stat sheet with 7 points, six boards, and four steals. Tuliau-Jones had 5 points, four rebounds and three steals.
Off the bench, junior forward Ella Gregory hauled in eight rebounds. Diaz also had six boards. Sophomore forward Emaan Khaliqi, junior forward Maya Sekhon, and Coronado all chipped in with five points each.
