The Kimball High girls’ varsity basketball team continued their hot start to the season by improving to 4-0 with a pair of wins this past week, including a 59-37 win over the Foothill Falcons (59-37) of Pleasanton on Friday and a 52-49 nailbiter at Lodi on Tuesday night.
The Lady Jags hit the road and put the Falcons to the sword with a dominant display in the Bay. The team continued to show off their depth in win No. 3 of the young campaign with freshman guard Emma Coronado leading the way with 13 points.
The visitors were sharp on both sides of the ball and put on a defensive clinic with active hands in the passing lanes and by crashing the boards. Coronado and senior guard Marianthe Tsirelas had four steals apiece on the night.
Senior forward Caiya Sims led the team in steals with six to set the tone. She also poured in 12 points and pulled down seven boards. Tsirelas filled the stat sheet with six points, seven rebounds and six assists in the win.
Junior forward Sierra Tuliau-Jones was also busy on both sides of the floor. She chipped in with 13 points, five boards, three assists and three steals.
With his team in control, head coach Michael Turpin was able to get a look at most of his roster against the Falcons. Sophomore guard Emaan Khaliqi impressed with six points off the bench. Junior guard Mallika Sekhon added three points and seven boards. Senior forward Melissa Diaz had four points and nine rebounds.
The Jags continued their road trip in Lodi in a tightly contested duel against the Flames on Tuesday night which turned out to be another big test — passed with flying colors — in the still young season. Kimball was a player light with Sims out ill, however the next-man-up mentality prevailed once again as the Lady Jags’ core united to bring home the victory.
Down six at half-time, the visitors had their work cut out for them heading into the third quarter. But not shy of challenges, the Jags duly accepted and rolled up their sleeves before delivering an excellent display to start the half.
The Jags finished the third up five and with all of the momentum after Tsirelas beat the buzzer with a long-range triple. She led Kimball with 16 points to go along with eight rebounds, four assists, and seven steals.
The game was close once again down the stretch, but the Jags were as cold as ice in their execution — with their undefeated record on the line — to outlast their hosts. Clutch lay ups from Tuliau-Jones and Coronado late on and a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line by Tsirelas was enough for the Jags to get out of the Flames’ building unscathed.
Coronado had 15 points, three assists and four steals on the night. Tuliau-Jones also poured in 15 points of her own to go along with eight boards and three steals. Diaz had five rebounds.
