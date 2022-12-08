The Kimball High girls’ varsity basketball team continued their hot start to the season by improving to 4-0 with a pair of wins this past week, including a 59-37 win over the Foothill Falcons (59-37) of Pleasanton on Friday and a 52-49 nailbiter at Lodi on Tuesday night.

The Lady Jags hit the road and put the Falcons to the sword with a dominant display in the Bay. The team continued to show off their depth in win No. 3 of the young campaign with freshman guard Emma Coronado leading the way with 13 points.

