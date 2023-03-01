The first round of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Division 4 State tournament saw the Kimball High girls basketball team become the very first in program history to win at this stage of competition as the Lady Jags took down the Mills Vikings 53-47 on Tuesday night at Kimball High.
Despite suffering defeat at the hands of the Vikings of Vanden in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 semifinals last week, the Jags bounced back expertly to outlast the Central Coast Section (CCS) D3 champions in Mills.
Kimball led after every quarter — including rather comfortably after the second (21-13) and third (37-27) — however a fourth quarter 10-0 run from the Vikings made the home team tremble a little. It was a challenge, both mentally and physically this late into the season. A challenge that the Jags passed with flying colors in the end.
“This was a gut check for us,” head coach Dorvez Barnett told the Tracy Press. “It was a good experience for our mental mindset being up comfortably and then having to overcome a tie game late on. It was a good win.”
Not many in the gym thought the Jags would end up feeling so much heat from the no quit Mills team down the stretch with the scoreboard reading 42-29 with just over five minutes left in the game.
However, the championship pedigree in the Vikings would not let them say die and a number of enormous shots from guard Michelle Tang kept them in the game.
Tang — who had 16 points on the night — nailed one of her three 3’s with 2:51 left in the fourth to make it a two-point game at 44-42 Kimball before a tough layup from Riley De La Fuente tied things up at 44 apiece with two minutes to go.
After being down double digits, Mills had the game right where they wanted it. They couldn’t have imagined a better scenario — having chased the game all night — than a two-minute ball game for all the marbles.
However, the Jags showed tremendous resilience of their own to fend off the visitors approaches. Barnett credited a lot of that to his players’ strength of character — along with perhaps a little extra that they took away from a special guest visit before the game.
Stockton’s Naje Murray — who played four years at the NCAA D1 level at San Diego State, Texas Tech and Syracuse — stopped by to motivate the Jags for their rendezvous with school history. A moment that moved a lot of people in the locker room, according to Barnett.
“She had a huge impact on the team,” he said. “One thing that she talked about was to be present. To be in the moment because this is a moment that you’ll never get back. She basically asked, ‘Do you want to continue to play? Or do you want to go home?’”
The Lady Jags took to one of their local heroes like ducks to water. One Jaguar who was particularly in the moment all evening was senior forward Caiya Sims who turned in a spectacular performance for the team, pouring in 15 points to go along with 11 rebounds and six steals for a near triple-double.
Sims spoke about her mindset on both ends of the floor and the team’s performance after the game. She said: “It’s just hustle for me. My mindset is to just get the ball, to follow the ball all the time. When we miss a shot, it’s to sprint back on defense. I have to make up for what I missed for our team.”
On the Jags’ cold bloodedness and resilience in the final two minutes, Sims added: “We just have to keep our heads in the game. When people get frustrated with their missed shots, we have to get back and defend. The game is not all won on offense. The defense is key.”
All tied up with just 120 ticks of the clock left, the Jags did just what Sims preached. They put their heads down and played a near perfect two minutes of basketball. They were humming on both ends. They executed almost flawlessly to put the game away.
Freshman guard Emma Coronado chipped in with 17 points and four assists on the night but none bigger than a pretty mid-range jumper off the dribble to restore Kimball’s lead at 46-44 with 1:30 left.
Another stop on defense then followed before senior guard Marianthe Tsirelas found herself wide open in the corner to drill what proved to be a dagger three-pointer to make it 49-44 with 1:15 on the clock. Tsirelas was found by outstanding freshman guard Anaiya Garcia with her sixth assist of the game.
Garcia also snagged eight rebounds to help assert Kimball’s dominance on the glass which was a phase of the game that Tsirelas said helped the Jags build a lead early on.
“I thought we fought really hard, especially in the first half,” she said. “Defensively, we were near perfect. We won on the offensive and defensive boards and then it just kind of got away from us in the second half. We had to tighten up a few things to get the win.”
And tighten up the Jags did. The hosts played suffocating lock down defense — particularly after taking the late five-point lead — to put the game away. The feat was especially rewarding as Sims had to sit for the last 53 seconds having fouled out.
But the Jags held down the fort for their star with Coronado perfect from the free-throw line (4-4) to ice the game as the Vikings were forced to foul.
Tsirelas delivered a big 12 points in the win. Junior center Sierra Tuliau put up 7 points, four rebounds and added three steals. Freshman guard Jasmine Weber had two assists off the bench.
In the aftermath, Barnett was very impressed with the way his team withstood adversity and stuck to the game plan. The adversity hit out of nowhere, which could have thrown a spanner in the works. But it didn’t. The Jags showed willingness to fight and the desire to continue etching their names into the history books.
“I’m really proud of these girls,” Barnett said. “To get this experience and advance this far they’ve already made some history. They stood tall today. They withstood the assignment and stayed in that moment. Those are the type of games that we want.”
The Jags head coach also chimed in with a few cents on Sims’ special performance and how her skillset enabled the team to play exactly the way they wanted. Kimball made their mark as a perimeter team all season long. However, against Mills, most of their best work came on the interior — opening up the floor to knock down big shots late on.
“What I tell my girls is that we are not going to go away from who we are,” Barnett said. “We’re a perimeter-based team but we have to go inside-out. We have to penetrate, we have to do different things to give teams something to think about.
“That’s the biggest thing for me with Caiya (Sims), she’s always mentally locked in and she’s so athletic, I trust her against bigs that are tall but not necessarily fast. We relied on her with that tonight. I’m really impressed with her right now and we’re definitely going to lean on her senior leadership if we’re going to continue on this ride.”
Up next for the No. 3 seeded the Jags, the NorCal region state semifinal against the No. 6 Hillsdale Fighting Knights on Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at Kimball High.
For context, Hillsdale finished third in the Peninsula – South league this season — same league as Mills who finished fourth — with a 20-8 (9-3 league) record. The Knights reached the CCS D2 semifinals last week before losing to St. Francis, the eventual champions, 67-50.
