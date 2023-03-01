The first round of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Division 4 State tournament saw the Kimball High girls basketball team become the very first in program history to win at this stage of competition as the Lady Jags took down the Mills Vikings 53-47 on Tuesday night at Kimball High.

Despite suffering defeat at the hands of the Vikings of Vanden in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 semifinals last week, the Jags bounced back expertly to outlast the Central Coast Section (CCS) D3 champions in Mills.

