The Kimball High girls basketball team finished second in Valley Oak League (VOL) play – just one game back off league winners East Union – securing a playoff berth with an 8-2 record.

The Lady Jags (22-4 overall) secured their eighth league win of the season last Thursday when they took down the Sierra Timberwolves 56-45 on Senior Night. With the upcoming graduates being celebrated, standout freshman guard Emma Coronado led the team to victory with 19 points.

