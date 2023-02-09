The Kimball High girls basketball team finished second in Valley Oak League (VOL) play – just one game back off league winners East Union – securing a playoff berth with an 8-2 record.
The Lady Jags (22-4 overall) secured their eighth league win of the season last Thursday when they took down the Sierra Timberwolves 56-45 on Senior Night. With the upcoming graduates being celebrated, standout freshman guard Emma Coronado led the team to victory with 19 points.
Senior guard Marianthe Tsirelas led the upper classmen in scoring with 12 points to go along with seven rebounds and five steals. Senior forward Caiya Sims recorded a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds to go along with four assists and four steals.
Elsewhere for the Jags, junior center Sierra Tuliau-Jones chipped in with 12 points and seven boards. Senior forward Melissa Diaz had seven rebounds and five steals. Junior forward Ella Gregory had four boards and one block.
The Lady Jags then traveled to Manteca to face the East Union Lancers on Tuesday night but were forced to bow to the No. 1 VOL team for the second time in a month in the narrow 50-44 loss.
