The Kimball High varsity girls’ basketball team showed plenty of grit and perseverance in their early season nailbiter against the Calaveras Redhawks to remain undefeated in a 52-50 win on Wednesday night.
The Jags were handed a tough test in just their second non-league matchup of the winter season and they had to be alert and extra clutch right down to the wire in order to hold off their visitors who were also looking to improve upon an undefeated record of their own.
Battling through some adversities on and off the court, the Jags defended their home and continued laying down the building blocks on what they hope will be another long, successful campaign.
“I was a little worried going in because I had seven girls sick on Tuesday,” Jags’ head coach Michael Turpin told the Tracy Press. “I wasn’t sure who could play our intense defensive game. But I could tell at warmups that they had that zip in their step. It was a well-fought battle and a win against a good team.”
This early in the season is all about figuring out the balance in rotations and what lineups can deliver the type of success that is expected of the program here at Kimball.
With that in mind, the first two games have shown that Turpin has plenty of weapons at his disposal and five starting players that compliment each other.
It was senior guard Marianthe Tsirelas (23 points) who had an outstanding night and led the way in the Jags’ season opening win against Mountain House (57-41) last Friday, with senior forward Caiya Sims (17 points) right behind her in terms of points production.
On Wednesday, however, it was Sims who stepped up to lead the team with 12 points along with five rebounds and three assists. Tsirelas chipped in with eight points and five assists from the backcourt.
Any of these Jags’ can step up to deliver and lead the team on any given night and that in itself is a luxury as Turpin and his squad look to move forward.
“My seniors played very strong,” the head coach said. “They confused Calaveras. Our two front girls in our press (Sims and junior Melissa Diaz) were amazing. Our freshman point guard (Emma Coronado) was very strong in her performance too, tempered a bit by her three fouls.”
Despite foul trouble, Coronado gave those in attendance a glimpse of what the future holds for the program with eight points and three assists while in charge of running the offense. Diaz poured in a timely six points and was huge on the glass for the Jags’ with seven rebounds.
The Jags’ outlasted their opponents down the stretch with big defensive stops and a hint of cooler blood in key moments – a good sign this early. Junior forward Sierra Tuliau-Jones completed the solid outing from the starters with 11 points, five boards and two assists.
Overall, Turpin is pleased with what he has seen from his squad through the first week of competitive action. And, all things considered, things can likely only get better.
“The start has been good but sickness and personal reasons have held a few girls back,” he said. “We haven’t had everyone at practice yet. It’s like that ‘next person up’ saying for us.”
