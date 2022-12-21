The Kimball High varsity girls’ basketball team has continued their hot start to the season in the month of December – winning the Stagg Tournament in Stockton and the two non-league games after that to improve to 9-0 in all competitions.

The Lady Jags have been on a mission since the first tip of the still young campaign, and they have since outdone their impressive 8-0 start to last season. Head coach Michael Turpin’s team is deep, versatile, and as a result very difficult to beat.

