The school wide celebrations of the graduating Kimball High boys basketball seniors were ended with a sour aftertaste as the visiting East Union Lancers came to town and spoiled the party with a 52-43 win on Wednesday night.

The Lancers (6-4 VOL) went off on an explosive 17-1 run — fueled solely by their sharpshooting guard Dylan Lee — which stretched from the end of the second to around the midway point of the third quarter, giving the visitors a lead that the Jags would not overturn.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.