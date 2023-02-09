The school wide celebrations of the graduating Kimball High boys basketball seniors were ended with a sour aftertaste as the visiting East Union Lancers came to town and spoiled the party with a 52-43 win on Wednesday night.
The Lancers (6-4 VOL) went off on an explosive 17-1 run — fueled solely by their sharpshooting guard Dylan Lee — which stretched from the end of the second to around the midway point of the third quarter, giving the visitors a lead that the Jags would not overturn.
After an evenly contested first and second quarter, Lee nailed a buzzer beating three-pointer to give the Lancers their then biggest lead of the game at 23-17 heading into half-time.
The red-hot guard then picked up right where he left off after the break, delivering four more 3’s and a layup on a solo 14-1 run — leaving every Jaguar in the building shell-shocked. While the Jags (5-5 VOL) came out of the intermission a little slow and struggling to put the ball in the hoop, Lee simply could not miss, putting the Lancers in prime position to secure the victory.
“We didn’t execute our game plan early on and we let them get some confidence,” Jags’ head coach Albert Garibaldi told the Tracy Press. “They have a very good player in No. 1 (Lee) and we let him get to his spots where he likes to score and he did what he does.”
Having once again found themselves in a tough spot heading down the stretch, the Jags are always good value to put together a valiant effort at a comeback. It was the same this time around.
The hosts never stopped chipping away at the Lancers’ lead in the fourth quarter and narrowed the deficit to single digits on a number of occasions. However, East Union’s nerves remained steel as they countered all of those approaches with timely buckets of their own.
The closest the Jags got was within seven when senior forward Benito Ruiz snatched his seventh steal of the game and laid the ball in for two to make it 50-43 Lancers with 1:22 remaining in the game.
Ruiz had himself a night on his last regular season game as a Jaguar. He poured in 14 points to go along with nine rebounds, four assists and seven steals, however the Jags simply did not have enough time to trim that lead any further.
The third quarter surge from the Lancers and the inability to make shots by the Jags came as a bit of a surprise to all as the hosts got off to a decent start, forcing the visitors into the first time-out of the game with 1:43 left in the first quarter after a three-ball from senior guard Chris Obiajulu gave Kimball a 11-7 lead.
However, even that early, the Jags were getting outrebounded and getting away with unforced turnovers due to the Lancers missing a lot of rushed shots. Once the visitors’ offense settled and the ball started going in, the beginning of the end was spelled for the hosts.
Obiajulu finished the game with 11 points for the Jags. Senior guard Jayden Richardson added 9 points. Senior forward Greg Thompson chipped in with 2 points, four boards, and two blocks.
The loss means the Jags finish VOL play in fourth place, missing out on automatic playoff qualification but with an at-large berth likely awaiting. Garibaldi hopes that his team will take advantage of that opportunity next week.
“We still have another game to play,” he said. “Hopefully we will take this frustration and turn it into energy. We wanted to have a better performance on senior night but it just wasn’t in the cards tonight. We just didn’t play well and sometimes when you don’t play well the results aren’t going to come in your favor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.