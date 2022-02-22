Manteca 53, Kimball 44
The Kimball High boys basketball team expected that Monday’s game at Manteca High would count for more than just a chance to move to the semifinals of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoff bracket.
It was a battle all the way through, until the Manteca Buffaloes went on a scoring run at the end of the fourth quarter to win it 53-44. It followed a back-and-forth first half with a second half where the Buffaloes held the lead most of the way, but the Kimball team was determined to take the game back.
“We knew this game was going to a dog fight, because the first game we only beat them by three, the second they beat us by two, so it was going to be a tough game coming in,” said senior Kobe Harris.
The two teams split their Valley Oak League games: Kimball beat Manteca 62-59 on Feb. 2 and Manteca beat Kimball 53-51 on Feb. 7. Manteca (20-10, 9-3 VOL) took second place in the league and Kimball (20-9, 8-4 VOL) placed third.
“We were just expecting a win, to be honest. We tried our best and obviously it didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but there’s nothing else we can do,” said junior Benito Ruiz. who led the Kimball offense in the first half, but saw early on that the rhythm of the game would be different from what the Jaguars usually see.
“Their offense, they like to slow down, we like to play fast, heads-up,” he said.
Offense did move at a slower pace as it turned out to be one of the lowest-scoring games of the season for both teams. Through the first half the teams traded the lead six times, with neither team leading by more than three points. Manteca made a buzzer-beater shot at the end of the half to take a 23-21 lead at the half.
The Manteca Buffaloes extended their lead in the third quarter, pulling ahead to 36-25 before the Jaguars came back to chip away at that lead. With a bucket and a free throw from senior Isaiah Baptista early in the fourth quarter, a shot from Chinedu Nwankwo and another shot from Harris the Jaguars caught up again, tying it up 44-44 with 3:40 left on the clock.
The Buffaloes took the momentum back at the end with a 9-0 scoring run to finish with the 53-44 win.
“We knew they would play a very physical defense, and they definitely played a lot of physical defense tonight,” Kimball coach Albert Garibaldi said. “Our goal was the play through that and we unfortunately came up just a little bit short.”
“I don’t think the score was indicative of the game. It was a hard-fought game and the kids just came up short.”
The Jaguars got scoring contributions from just about everyone on the roster. Baptista led the way with 12 points and Harris scored eight points. Nwankwo scores six points and grabbed seven rebounds and Ruiz scored five points and collected eight rebounds.
Even with the loss, the Jaguars could reflect on the best season yet for Kimball boys basketball.
“I feel like everyone as a team improved, our chemistry. You know, these are my brothers. I love them,” Harris said. “It was a tough blow to end the season like this, but everyone improved, everyone got better, and the team is going to be back next year.”
He’s one of four seniors who will graduate this year. The rest of the team will be back for the 2022-23 season.
Garibaldi agreed that the team surpassed its expectations for the season.
“I’m proud of the kids. We have 20 wins this year, eight league wins and we beat every team at least once, and none of those things have ever happened before for Kimball,” he said. “The kids should be proud of what they accomplished this year. They put Kimball on the map.”
Manteca advanced to face Vanden High on Wednesday in Vacaville.
Varsity girls: Bret Harte 68, Millennium 41
The Millennium girls (13-4, 7-3 Central California Athletic Alliance) finished their season with a 68-41 loss to Bret Harte High in Angels Camp on Monday in the second round of the SJS Division 5 bracket. The Bret Harte Bullfrogs (17-8, 6-4 Mother Lode League) opened with a 19-6 first-quarter lead and continued to extend their lead through the third quarter.
The Falcons finished with a strong fourth quarter, with sophomore Nichole Clark hitting two of her four 3-point shots, bringing her scoring total for the night to 14 points, and senior Maliyah Hutchinson totaled 16 points, including three 3-point shots.
Bret Harte advances to face Woodland Christian in the Division 5 semifinals on Wednesday.
Varsity girls: Placer 54, Kimball 46
The Kimball High girls basketball team lost 54-46 at Placer High in Auburn in the second round of the SJS Division 3 bracket. Junior Caiya Sims was Kimball’s scoring leader with 16 points, and senior Giana Riley added 10 points. Senior Arianna Rodriguez grabbed 12 rebounds, and Sims had nine rebounds.
Kimball finishes the season at 20-5, 10-2 Valley Oak League. Placer is 18-9, 10-2 Foothill Valley League. Placer advances to face Vanden High in the semifinals on Wednesday.
