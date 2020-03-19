Mountain House High junior Nikko Rodriguez was the top selection among Western Athletic Conference boys basketball coaches in their season-end all-league selections. Rodriguez was named the WAC’s MVP for the 2019-20 season after he and his team won their second-consecutive league title.
Rodriguez was the Mustangs’ scoring leader with 16.2 points per game, which was the highest scoring average in the WAC. He scored 307 points over 19 games for the highest point total in the league, just ahead of his senior teammate Tavio Meeks (304), who played in 26 games.
For the second year in a row, Mountain House coach Nolan Dixon was named Coach of the Year by his fellow WAC coaches. The Mustangs went 13-1 against league opponents this year after going undefeated in the league last year.
Mountain House boys, 22-8, 13-1 WAC
Nolan Dixon, Coach of the Year
Nikko Rodriguez, junior, MVP
Tavio Meeks, senior, first team
Jalen Zeno, senior, second team
David Gomez, senior, honorable mention
Jordan Lawrence, junior, honorable mention
Mountain House girls, 12-14, 10-4 WAC
Lyric Moore, senior, first team
Natalia Moore-Raygoza, senior, second team
Maya Gorman, junior, honorable mention
Kimball boys, 13-7, 4-8 VOL
John Harris, senior, first team
Ethan Zuniga, junior, all-defensive team
Tyre Richardson, senior, honorable mention
Kimball girls, 23-7, 10-2 VOL
Cayia Sims, freshman, first team
Arianna Rodriguez, sophomore, all-defensive team
Dariana Willis, senior, second team
Giana Riley, sophomore, second team
Tracy boys, 12-11, 6-6 TCAL
Rasheed Asaf, senior, first team
Sean Johnson, senior, second team, all-defensive team
Tracy girls, 8-20, 4-6 TCAL
Kayla Vieira, junior, second team
Emily Hurtado, junior, all-defensive team
West boys, 9-18, 2-10 TCAL
Elias Woodward, senior, second team
West girls, 3-23, 1-9 TCAL
Melisa Toilolo, senior, first team
Delta Charter boys, 16-9, 10-4 MVL
David Houston, senior, first team
Diamond Houston, junior, first team
Delta Charter girls, 2-13, 2-10 MVL
No all-league selections
Millennium boys, 12-15, 8-4 CCAA
Josh Marlin, senior, second team
Isaac Dewitt, senior, honorable mention
Millennium girls, 14-10, 7-1 CCAA
To be released after the Falcons’ team banquet March 22
