Mountain House junior Nikko Rodriguez goes up for an uncontested layup in the Mustangs' Jan. 31 home game.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

Mountain House High junior Nikko Rodriguez was the top selection among Western Athletic Conference boys basketball coaches in their season-end all-league selections. Rodriguez was named the WAC’s MVP for the 2019-20 season after he and his team won their second-consecutive league title.

Rodriguez was the Mustangs’ scoring leader with 16.2 points per game, which was the highest scoring average in the WAC. He scored 307 points over 19 games for the highest point total in the league, just ahead of his senior teammate Tavio Meeks (304), who played in 26 games.

For the second year in a row, Mountain House coach Nolan Dixon was named Coach of the Year by his fellow WAC coaches. The Mustangs went 13-1 against league opponents this year after going undefeated in the league last year.

Mountain House boys, 22-8, 13-1 WAC

Nolan Dixon, Coach of the Year

Nikko Rodriguez, junior, MVP

Tavio Meeks, senior, first team

Jalen Zeno, senior, second team

David Gomez, senior, honorable mention

Jordan Lawrence, junior, honorable mention

Mountain House girls, 12-14, 10-4 WAC

Lyric Moore, senior, first team

Natalia Moore-Raygoza, senior, second team

Maya Gorman, junior, honorable mention

Kimball boys, 13-7, 4-8 VOL

John Harris, senior, first team

Ethan Zuniga, junior, all-defensive team

Tyre Richardson, senior, honorable mention

Kimball girls, 23-7, 10-2 VOL

Cayia Sims, freshman, first team

Arianna Rodriguez, sophomore, all-defensive team

Dariana Willis, senior, second team

Giana Riley, sophomore, second team

Tracy boys, 12-11, 6-6 TCAL

Rasheed Asaf, senior, first team

Sean Johnson, senior, second team, all-defensive team

Tracy girls, 8-20, 4-6 TCAL

Kayla Vieira, junior, second team

Emily Hurtado, junior, all-defensive team

West boys, 9-18, 2-10 TCAL

Elias Woodward, senior, second team

West girls, 3-23, 1-9 TCAL

Melisa Toilolo, senior, first team

Delta Charter boys, 16-9, 10-4 MVL

David Houston, senior, first team

Diamond Houston, junior, first team

Delta Charter girls, 2-13, 2-10 MVL

No all-league selections

Millennium boys, 12-15, 8-4 CCAA

Josh Marlin, senior, second team

Isaac Dewitt, senior, honorable mention

Millennium girls, 14-10, 7-1 CCAA

To be released after the Falcons’ team banquet March 22

