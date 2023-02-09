The Mountain House High boys basketball team came up just short in their quest for Western Athletic Conference (WAC) supremacy, suffering a top of the league 79-61 loss at the hands of the Lathrop Spartans on Monday night.

With the win, the Spartans (12-1) moved into sole possession of the No. 1 seed in the WAC standings – handing the Mustangs (24-3, 11-2 WAC) just their third loss of the season, the second in league play.

