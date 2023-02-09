The Mountain House High boys basketball team came up just short in their quest for Western Athletic Conference (WAC) supremacy, suffering a top of the league 79-61 loss at the hands of the Lathrop Spartans on Monday night.
With the win, the Spartans (12-1) moved into sole possession of the No. 1 seed in the WAC standings – handing the Mustangs (24-3, 11-2 WAC) just their third loss of the season, the second in league play.
Mountain House started off well and led by a point after the first quarter but an 18-8 Spartan run in the second created a gap that proved insurmountable for the Mustangs.
It was a hostile road environment and the high-flying Mustangs just did not have enough on the night to topple their foes. It was an uncharacteristic off night on the defensive end for Mountain House however, in the grand scheme of things, it was better for head coach Reno Ursal’s team to get that out of the way now than in the playoffs next week.
Down seven heading into the final eight minutes, Lathrop outscored their visitors by 11 points in the fourth and iced the game from the free throw line. The Spartans went 23-26 from the line on the evening.
The Mustangs’ comeback efforts were valiantly led by leading scorer, junior guard EJ Campbell, who poured in 18 points. Senior point guards Isaiah Chenier had 12 on the night. Junior forward Jordan Assefa chipped in with 6 points after going 2-4 from beyond the arc.
Junior forward Cedrick Major had 7 points and junior center Gabriel Williams chipped in with 6 points and four rebounds.
