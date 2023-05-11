Tracy’s Poet Christian Elementary boys basketball team put up a good fight against Williams Elementary despite their 35-23 championship game loss last Friday at the Tracy Boys and Girls Club.
One of the smallest schools in Tracy, this was Poet’s first year of competition in the non-rural league. All things considered; the campaign was a massive success.
Per head coach Kosta Goumenidis, his players suffered as a result of being outrebounded by a bigger Williams team. Coupled up with a poor shooting game, they were up against it from start to finish but never quit.
Poet was led by Hugh Nguyen with 13 points. Alex Goumenidis filled the stat sheet with 6 points, five rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Aiden Guzman chipped in with 3 points and three boards.
The game started off with both teams on the defensive. However, as punches began to get traded, the Poet shots simply would not fall. Williams pounced on the offensive glass and built a sizable lead that they would never relinquish.
Trailing by 20 down the stretch, Poet managed to put together a 12-2 run to unsettle their opponents ever so slightly. However, Williams re-established control of the game on a couple of fast breaks as the Poet players started running out of gas to ice the game.
