The tricky thing about playing against a one-two punch is that one of them can go off at any given moment. You’re in for a long night altogether if they are both scoring at will.
The Kimball High girls basketball team learned that the hard way in their 55-47 loss to the Hillsdale Fighting Knights in the second round of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Division 4 state tournament on Thursday night.
Seeded at No. 3, the Jags hosted the No. 6 Hillsdale — who reached the semifinals of the CIF Central Coast Section D2 playoffs last week — and fell victim to some fine work from the Fighting Knights’ unstoppable duo of Kira Wilmurt and Makena Nitao.
Wilmurt (24 points) and Nitao (23 points) combined for 47 of Hillsdale’s 57 points and their respective solo runs in the first and fourth quarter were the story of the game and, ultimately, Kimball’s downfall.
“We knew that they had two impact players,” Jags head coach Dorvez Barnett told the Tracy Press. “The goal was to try keep them under control but we let them get out to a good start on us. We had good opportunities in the beginning but just didn’t get those finishes we were looking for and throughout the course of the game, it just kind of worn out on us.”
The Jags seemed caught off guard by the undersized but extremely fast Hillsdale team who got off to a 6-0 start in the first quarter, forcing Barnett into an early timeout. Nitao dropped in four of those six, giving Kimball a small taste of what was to come.
The visitors took a 23-8 lead out of the first quarter. The Jags had a clear game plan of trying to take advantage of their rare size advantage but with the shots not falling, inside or out, Hillsdale capitalized in abundance.
On defense, Kimball took a while to figure out Hillsdale’s schemes and adjust to deal with their speed. During that period, Nitao poured in 19 of the visitors’ 23 first quarter points to give them a sizable lead.
Not discouraged, though, the Jags regrouped in the huddle and came out with a new lease of life for the second period. They held the Fighting Knights to just nine points while shrinking the margin of deficit to eight heading into the half behind a huge 10 points from junior center Sierra Tuliau and 7 points from senior forward Caiya Sims, who got herself into foul trouble with three in the last two minutes of the half.
Sims just missed out on another state playoff double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds to go along with four steals on the night. The four-year player thrived and produced some of her best work on the biggest stage — right when her team needed her leadership most — however not even that could pull the Jags over the line.
Barnett said that his team’s defensive intensity was the issue for large parts of the 32 minutes but even with those tough moments at the start and end, Kimball really tightened the screw on defense in the middle of the game.
The Jags picked up right where they left off in the first half after the intermission and held Hillsdale to just seven third quarter points. But, even that did not result in them taking the lead. The scoreboard read 39-35 Fighting Knights heading into the final eight minutes.
Though they probably deserved it for their efforts, the rim on the Hillsdale basket must have felt like it had a magic spell casted on it for some of the Jags. The three ball simply would not fall for the hosts on a consistent basis, nor would the free throws. Meanwhile for the visitors, the hoop was ten feet wide. But Kimball kept fighting.
A huge three from freshman guard Jasmine Weber followed by a Sims steal (from Nitao) and layup made it a one-point game at 34-33 halfway through the third with the Jags on a 9-2 run. Kimball were firmly in the game and locking the Hillsdale guard down all over the floor.
Feeling the momentum shift and with the crowd fully engaged in every play, the Jags had their first lead of the game within their reach. That breakthrough moment was right there until Wilmurt came to life — like a dormant volcano that all of a sudden started to heat up.
Ultimately, the Jags paid the full price that comes with facing the aforementioned one-two punch. With Nitao clamped up and only scoring four points after her first quarter surge, Wilmurt — like a sniper — poured in five second half 3’s, including four in the fourth quarter to pierce a dagger right through the Jags’ hearts.
Barnett addressed the improvement on one of Hillsdale’s weapons but the subsequent regression on the other after the game.
“We didn’t communicate effectively to locate the players that were the most impactful,” he said. “That caused the breakdowns. I told the girls that we couldn’t just focus on No. 33 (Nitao) who is a hell of a player, but No. 4 (Wilmurt) was the backside of that. She picked up the dirty work late on and we kind of forgot about her.
“We studied that on film but we didn’t rotate enough to pick her up. She made two or three shots and it didn’t really register with us that this player is now a threat. And once they made shots and we started seeing the score go north-south, that’s when the confidence unfortunately went.”
All the Hillsdale No. 4 needed was to see one go in. She did that after Sims made it a one-point game and did not look back.
Leaving it all on the floor, Sims was able to once again bring the Jags’ back to within one basket of a tie ball game at 39-37 to start the fourth quarter with a pretty post move, however that was the last time the hosts would get close.
Wilmurt continued to deliver blows from beyond the arc as the Fighting Knights pulled away once again on a 13-2 run that all but iced the game with the score 52-39 Hillsdale.
There were valiant late efforts from the Jags’ with freshman guard Emma Coronado and senior guard Marianthe Tsirelas both making 3’s in the dying moments but it was too little too late to make the visitors feel uncomfortable and with Sims out of the game for the last few minutes with a hand injury.
Coronado chipped in with 9 points for the Jags in the loss. Tsirelas had 4 to go along with three boards and two assists. Sophomore forward Gabby Robinson gave Kimball an influx of energy off the bench in the first half with four rebounds. Tuliau had 12 points, eight boards, three assists and three steals.
With that, a historic season for the Lady Jags came to an end. On another night, this was a game that, at their best, they’ll feel like they could have won.
Barnett admitted that the defeat will undoubtedly sting at first. For him and his squad. However, when the dust settles, the players will realize just how much they were able to accomplish — and against all odds.
The departing seniors went out on a high, delivering the school the first state tournament win in program history. The young core got to experience high school basketball at the highest level, absorbing valuable lessons to take with them into a very promising future.
“Sometimes, through life lessons and tough moments is when you gain that experience,” Barnett added. “I’m very proud of this group to get this far when no one really expected them to. We’re going to be hungry after this, to hit the reset button.
“They’ve now learned about longevity, about how to sustain this level throughout the whole season. So, we will lose those (senior) pieces but I think we have enough up and coming talent to at least put a band aid on it and be able to compete next year. I’m proud of these girls. They gave it everything they had.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.