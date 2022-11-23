The West High boys’ varsity basketball team got their life under a new head coach off to a great start on Saturday as they dominated the Livermore Cowboys 62-43 on the road.
This is a considerable improvement on this time last year when it took the Wolf Pack until mid-December to put their first victory into the win column after a 0-7 start.
Junior power forward Yuvi Mann set the bar for the campaign with a strong performance and a double-double. He put up 13 points — to co-lead all scorers — to go along with 11 rebounds and two blocks. Fellow power forward, senior Nicolas Rodrigues, also poured in 13 points and added five rebounds.
With a roster wiser and richer in experience, first year head coach Brandon Parks will undoubtedly look to significantly improve upon the 4-19 (3-9 Tri-City Athletic League) record from last winter and the team responded accordingly in their first test.
The offense was humming all game long with senior forward Phillip Hill also scoring in the double digits with 10 points. Hill added three steals and four rebounds to the scoring tally.
Junior point guard Xavier Cardona Renshaw was active and orchestrated things in the backcourt — filling the stat sheet with 10 points, seven assists and six steals. Junior wing and captain Cameron Williams also did a little bit of everything and poured in eight points to go along with eight boards, three steals and two blocks.
Up next for the Wolf Pack is tournament action at the NorCal Showcase in Atwater where they will face the Central Valley Hawks on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Mustangs start season with win over Falcons
The Mountain House boys’ varsity basketball team started off their winter campaign with a statement 76-32 victory over the Millennium Falcons on Monday.
The Mustangs’ welcomed their visitors into their home – as part of the Sac Joaquin Section Foundation game that will not count against either teams record -- with no mercy and went on to not allow the Falcons to score more than 10 points in any quarter. Mountain House was led by junior point forward Thurmond Thorpe with 10 points on 4-6 shooting.
The hosts had an incredibly efficient and dominant first half in which they climbed out to a 47-14 half-time lead. The Mustangs were shooting at a very high percentage all evening. Junior center Gabriel Williams chipped in with 10 points on 4-5 FG.
The Mustangs went 6-10 from three-point range as a team against the Falcons and senior forward Orlando Syph was a perfect 6-6from the charity stripe on the night.
The second half saw a significant change of pace with the hosts firmly in control. The Mustangs were able to empty their bench and give everyone valuable minutes in preparation for the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) campaign.
Junior point forward Jordan Assega poured in 9 points on 3-4 shooting, including 2-2 from three-point range. Senior shooting guard Lakai Assefa had eight points. Senior guard Noah Ursal put up three assists and recorded a steal.
The Mustangs will host the Tracy High Bulldogs next week, Tuesday, Nov. 29, in their second pre-season fixture.
Lady Bulldogs start pre-season 1-1
The Tracy High girls’ basketball program started off their season with a Monday-Tuesday double header earlier this week with the varsity and JV teams both going 1-1.
All three Bulldogs’ teams faced the Gregori Jaguars of Modesto on the road on Monday, Nov. 21 with all suffering opening day defeats. The varsity team lost 54-43 in the final game of the evening.
The varsity ‘Dogs were led by junior guard Aliya Tipton (19 points) against the Jags. Tipton got her individual campaign off to a flying start, averaging 19 points per game over the opening two. Senior guard/forward Janelle Bautista poured in 12 points at Gregori.
The Jaguars took down the Bulldogs 35-28 at the JV level and 19-15 at frosh with that being Tracy’s only game of the young season so far at that age group.
The varsity and JV teams turned around quickly and bounced back expertly as they hosted the Sonora Wildcats the very next day.
The varsity team was once again led by Tipton with 19 points en route to a 42-32 victory. Bautista added six points in the solid win. Senior guard Sophia Labasan and senior center Tiana Coble both chipped in with five points each.
At JV, the Bulldogs won in convincing fashion, 39-18. They were led by sophomore guard Marissa Meyers with 10 points. Sophomore forward Trinity Seierup added seven points.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com or 209-830-4229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.