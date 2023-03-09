The basketball season for local schools is now completely in the books and all of the respective All-League selections have been officially published – with many local players receiving honors.

The Kimball High girls basketball team headlined the Tracy area by making the deepest run and creating school history in the meantime. The Lady Jags reached the CIF SJS Division 4 semifinals before going on to becoming the first team in program history to win a game in the CIF D4 State bracket before bowing out in Round 2.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.