The basketball season for local schools is now completely in the books and all of the respective All-League selections have been officially published – with many local players receiving honors.
The Kimball High girls basketball team headlined the Tracy area by making the deepest run and creating school history in the meantime. The Lady Jags reached the CIF SJS Division 4 semifinals before going on to becoming the first team in program history to win a game in the CIF D4 State bracket before bowing out in Round 2.
Prior to the overall 24-6 finish, the Jags took second place in the Valley Oak League (VOL) with an 8-2 record and with outstanding freshman point guard Emma Coronado receiving All-VOL First Team recognition as a result.
Senior guard Marianthe Tsirelas made the All-League 2nd Team, as did senior forward Caiya Sims who was also selected for the VOL All-Defensive team. Junior center Sierra Tuliau received an Honorable Mention.
Over on the boys side, the Mountain House High Mustangs were by far and away the best local basketball team, just missing out on the Western Athletic Conference championship with a 12-2 record good enough for second place. The Mustangs finished 25-4 overall and bowed out of the CIF SJS D2 playoffs in the first round.
The Mustangs had three representatives on the All-WAC First Team with junior guard E.J. Campbell leading the way. Campbell was the offensive star for head coach Reno Ursal, finishing the season averaging 14.3 points per game and with a 75 percent success rate from the free throw line.
Senior guard Isaiah Chenier also made the All-League First Team after averaging 10.5 points per game and leading the team in field goal percentage (56) and steals per game (1.7) on the year. Junior forward Thurmond Thorpe was the final All-WAC First Team selection after averaging 9.2 points per game to go along with five rebounds and 1.6 steals.
Juniors, forward C.J. Major and center Gabriel Williams, both earned Honorable Mentions.
Over in the Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) both the West High Wolf Pack and the Tracy High Bulldogs boys and girls missed out on the postseason. However, a number of outstanding performers still got rewarded for their efforts.
West junior guard Xavier Cardona-Renshaw was selected to the All-TCAL 2nd Team after an outstanding year leading the Wolf Pack’s cultural rebuild under first year head coach Brandon Parks.
West junior wing Cameron Williams received an All-TCAL Honorable Mention as well as being selected for the All-Defense team alongside Tracy senior guard Shane Simpson. Also from the ‘Dogs, junior guard Malcom Akamien received an All-TCAL Honorable Mention.
Over on the girls side, four ‘Dogs received All-League recognition with junior guard Aliya Tipton making the All-TCAL First Team alongside junior center Lauren Hoock. Tipton led Tracy in scoring with 15.2 points per game to go along with 6.5 rebounds per game.
Hoock was huge on the glass, leading the team with 9 rebounds per game to go along with 2.1 steals per game and a 68 percent efficiency rate from the free throw line. Senior guard Janelle Bautista received an All-League Honorable Mention. Senior center Tiana Coble made the All-Defense team.
