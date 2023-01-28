A slow first half —particularly the second quarter — cost the Kimball High boys basketball team mightily as they were forced to bow at the hands of the league leading Manteca Buffaloes 68-60 on Friday night at Kimball High.
The final score was a lot more respectable than what the Jags faithful saw unfold in the opening 16 minutes and that’s due to the significantly improved effort from the hosts after the interval.
Down by 19 points at 40-21 at the break, Kimball was able to regroup in the locker room and came out swinging to start the third quarter. In the end, there was not enough time left on the clock to get back close enough in the contest. However, the valiant attempts showed just what this team is capable of at full throttle.
“I think the guys fought hard in the second half but unfortunately we weren’t ready to play at the beginning of the game,” Jags’ head coach Albert Garibaldi told the Tracy Press afterwards. “The coach has to take responsibility for that. That’s on me. We’ll have to try and do better getting the kids ready to play from the beginning next time.”
After being hit with a forceful 12-0 run from the Buffaloes —which created such a big gap — in the second quarter, the Jags opened the third with a 9-2 run to slice the deficit down to a 12.
The beauty of climbing out to such a big lead from the visitors’ perspective, though, is that one run does not necessarily hurt you. That was the case for Manteca on Friday, however the Jaguars certainly made it a game more so than what their counterparts would have liked.
The Buffaloes were able to keep their hosts at an arm’s length for the remainder of the night but their head coach looked much displeased on a number of occasions as the Jags just would not go away.
A three pointer from senior guard Jayden Richardson brought the Jags back within eight at 45-37 with 3:30 left in the third quarter — starting an avalanche of comeback attempts.
Garibaldi threw everything but the kitchen sinks at the Buffs with a number of different lineups and offensive schemes. But the VOL leaders in Manteca — who improved to 6-1 with the win — remained cool and collected down the stretch to secure an enormous victory.
Speaking about what changed after the intermission, Garibaldi said: “I think we started to play the right way. When we played the right way, the game changed. Unfortunately, you have to play the right way for 32 minutes to be able to win in the VOL.”
It was a 10-point ball game heading into the fourth quarter and the closest the Jags got was within seven behind an extraordinary run of scoring through dribble penetration by senior guard Savion Thompson — who led the Jags with 13 points and six assists on the night.
Both teams showed out with spectacular shot making down the stretch though trading baskets was not ideal for the hosts. The Buffaloes defense proved a tough nut to crack throughout the night and it was just a little too late when Richardson nailed another three to make it a six-point game at 66-60 with 6.8 seconds left in the game.
The guard finished the game with 8 points and four boards. Senior forward Benito Ruiz — who also had a big fourth quarter — filled the stat sheet with 10 points, five rebounds, four assists, and four steals.
Senior forward Chris Obiajulu was a reliable contributor once again with 11 points. Senior center Jacob Sarmiento chipped in with 8 points for the Jags. Senior forward Greg Thompson had two blocks.
The defeat means the Jags have now lost two straight in VOL with their current record being 3-4 in league play (14-10 overall). That leaves the team in a bit of a tough spot in regards to playoff contention.
With just three league games remaining — one at home and two on the road — the Jags will likely have to win out the rest of the way and hope for a favor or two from the teams above. Before Friday night’s games, East Union and Central Catholic (both 4-2) sat ahead of Kimball in second and third place respectively in the VOL standings. VOL will qualify three teams.
But, even with their backs ever so slightly pressed against the wall, Garibaldi remains confident of his team’s chances.
“I think what’s going to happen is we’re going to sweep out (the rest of the season) from here, we’re going to win our remaining league games and go into the playoffs,” he said. “We’re going to be a very dangerous team there. That’s my opinion on our situation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.