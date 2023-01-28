A slow first half —particularly the second quarter — cost the Kimball High boys basketball team mightily as they were forced to bow at the hands of the league leading Manteca Buffaloes 68-60 on Friday night at Kimball High.

The final score was a lot more respectable than what the Jags faithful saw unfold in the opening 16 minutes and that’s due to the significantly improved effort from the hosts after the interval.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.