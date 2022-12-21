The Tracy High boys’ varsity basketball team continued their Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) preparations with a hard fought 69-58 loss to the Lathrop Spartans at home on Tuesday.
The ‘Dogs dropped to 4-8 on their non-league pre-season schedule with the loss — their second straight defeat. In a pre-season schedule of highs and lows, the Bulldogs have two more games remaining before the Christmas break that precedes the TCAL tip off.
