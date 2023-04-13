The Tracy Kings and Kweens basketball organization is set to host its first Annual Battle of the Valley AAU tournament at Kimball High on April 22.
The competitive travel club has more than 70 kids from the Tracy and Jefferson school districts competing under its banner and the aim of the event is to show the need and importance of building a multi-use gymnasium in the city of Tracy for young athletes to use.
There are 37 teams booked to participate in the tournament as last week, with over 300 youth players expected to compete in front of the local crowds.
All of the players involved with the Kings and Kweens made playing rosters for their respective high school teams last winter for the first time. The focus of the club is to develop those with a base and desire to grow and compete at a higher level.
The organizers hope that a successful event will show the city of Tracy the benefits that a new gym would have not only on the local kids, but also in terms of revenue.
A new facility could potentially become in demand for rentals and hosting of larger tournaments, along with filling a massive hole that is the shortage of quality gym spaces for many of the local AAU teams.
The entry fee on the day is set at $10 per adult and $5 per child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.