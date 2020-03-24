West High graduate Michael Hayes is one of three players to share the state’s top honor for men’s basketball.
Hayes, a sophomore at Las Positas College in Livermore and a 2018 graduate of West High, is one of the California Community Colleges Men’s Basketball Coaches Association Players of the Year. Hayes shares the distinction with Antoine Jenkins of Santiago Canyon College in Orange and Miles Norris from City College of San Francisco.
Hayes is a two-time all-state selection. During the 2019-20 season, he averaged 21.3 points per game, the sixth best in the state, and 11.4 rebounds per game, the second best in the state, and led the Coast-North Conference in both categories. His total of 233 field goals was the fifth highest in the state, and he was fifth in free throws with 139 out of 184 attempted.
He totaled 330 rebounds, the most in the state, including 240 defensive rebounds, also a state high. He also had 87 assists and 54 steals.
The Hawks went 20-9 for the season and placed second, after City College of San Francisco, in the Coast-North Conference, earning a place in the Northern California regional tournament.
At Las Positas, Hayes is the Hawks’ all-time leading scorer (1,282 points) and the school’s top rebounder (602) over two years. He was also the Las Positas Athlete of the Year for 2018-19.
