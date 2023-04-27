West High senior power forward Nicolas Rodrigues played a key role in revamping the Wolf Pack’s boys basketball program under first year head coach Brandon Parks this past winter.
Shouldering many on and off the court responsibilities, such as being team captain, Rodrigues helped West to a 13-15 (4-8 TCAL) season – their best since 2017 (16-11, 6-4 TCAL) – as he averaged 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
And though the Wolf Pack just missed out on the post-season from fifth place in the league standings, Rodrigues was recognized for the part he played in opening up a brand-new chapter of West basketball with two All-Star game selections.
Rodrigues will play in the 6 Counties Senior All-Star game at Modesto Junior College on Saturday, April 29, before suiting up for the TCAL vs. SJAA All-Star game at Edison High on May 5.
“Receiving those honors to me is an accomplishment,” he told the Tracy Press. “Working hard throughout the year and playing my best, it’s nice to receive these things at the end of your senior year. But it’s not all about me. I had great teammates and coaches surrounding me and helping me get better every day.”
The four-year player was understandably pleased to receive such prestigious individual honors to put a cherry on top of his high school career. However, Rodrigues’ primary goal heading into last season was just to help the team get back to winning ways.
“The previous year was rough (3-20, 2-10 TCAL),” he said. “But we had to put that behind us and focus on the year ahead. We had to get back to winning and I think we did a good job of that as we significantly improved as a unit.”
The Wolf Pack did just that. The style of basketball turned very entertaining and fundamentally sound under Parks. West played really well at different stages of the season and with plenty of talented young players returning, a playoff push should be a realistic goal next season.
Rodrigues spoke with pride about what he and his teammates were able to accomplish while laying down the foundations for the future. One of West’s biggest feats was sweeping the Tracy High Bulldogs on the season for the first time since 2016.
“It was a great year with my guys and the coaches,” Rodrigues said. “Now that it has come to an end, it’s sad to be honest. But being selected for the two All-Star games is a blessing and I couldn’t thank Coach Parks enough.
“(Parks) is my guy. The first day we met, I could tell that he was a very good coach. People might say the way he coaches is extreme but he makes sure that we are all in check as a team and he did a great job making sure we were prepared for every single game.”
Parks preached a changing of the culture at West from the very first day he took over at the helm. Having gone on to more than quadruple the number of wins from the year prior, he certainly put down the required building blocks to move forward.
Parks lived through every play with his team as he paced up and down the sideline. He was very quick to give Rodrigues praise for responding well to his methods and stepping up as a leader when the program most needed it.
“From our first conditioning training, I knew if he could get in shape, he’d be a huge part of the culture change we were looking to implement,” Parks said. “I’m super proud of him for getting to represent West in these two events. He was the first player I reached out to when I got the job, and he was excited and couldn’t wait to get in the gym.
“From Day 1, (Rodrigues) was a leader and a gym rat. He was always looking to get work in, on and off the court, be it in the weight room or the film room. He was named team captain and he took that role seriously.”
Already preparing for his second campaign in charge later this year, Parks recalled a few moments which spoke volumes of Rodrigues’ character.
One was when he got sick in early December but insisted on coming to practice so he doesn’t miss anything. “I literally had to make him go home after which he later texted me to ask what he had missed,” Parks said.
Rodrigues led by example with his dedication and commitment to the cause and that’s when Parks knew that the whole team had bought in. The Wolf Pack formed a cohesive unit that was very tough to play against at their worst and a very dangerous team that could win against anyone on any given night at their best.
Parks then went on to explain how Rodrigues struggled with getting over his time on the sidelines. It took him a second to get his wind back despite starting off the season strong and the shots just were not falling.
However, after being pulled aside by Parks and reassured that the whole team and coaching staff believes in him, Rodrigues overcame his slump and became a key piece to the puzzle with his tenacity, terrific work on the glass and a precise touch when scoring the basketball.
“He really took off after that and it just opened everything up for us,” Parks said. “He hit big shots all year and was a major factor in the revival of our program.”
Rodrigues too gave Parks his flowers for the role he played in his development. Having ended his senior year on such a high, the senior is hoping to play as much basketball as possible after graduating. He just wants to keep getting better while pursuing a career in either sports medicine or cyber security.
“(Parks’) impact on me was very important to who I am today,” Rodrigues said. “He made me believe in the player I was and gave me confidence throughout the year, telling me that I could hoop. I would also like to give thanks to the assistant coach Marc (Traylor) for giving me advice and encouraging the team throughout the year.”
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
