whs hoops - nicolas rodrigues

West High senior Nicolas Rodrigues (center) shoots between two Millennium High players at the West Holiday Basketball Tournament last December. 

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

West High senior power forward Nicolas Rodrigues played a key role in revamping the Wolf Pack’s boys basketball program under first year head coach Brandon Parks this past winter.

Shouldering many on and off the court responsibilities, such as being team captain, Rodrigues helped West to a 13-15 (4-8 TCAL) season – their best since 2017 (16-11, 6-4 TCAL) – as he averaged 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

