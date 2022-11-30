The West High boys’ varsity basketball team won their second straight game to start the 2022 campaign, this time taking down the Central Valley Hawks at the Norcal Showcase in Atwater on Saturday.
The Wolf Pack came out of the gates hot and asserted their dominance immediately, jumping out to a 12-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. The scoreboard read 26-5 West at half-time after an utterly dominant display.
West was led by senior power forward Nicolas Rodrigues on the day with 12 points, five rebounds and two blocks.
Junior point guard Xavier Cardona Renshaw continued his good start individually as the orchestrator of the offense with 11 points, five assists, three steals and zero turnovers.
As per first-year head coach, Brandon Parks, the Wolf Pack “played decent” considering they missed three days of practice and had to cancel a game against Kimball in the week prior to the showcase due to eight players recovering from or battling a respiratory virus.
The lack of practice time, however, did end up creeping up on the Wolf Pack in the second half as the Hawks rallied back with a 17-10 third quarter run to make things interesting down the stretch.
West, though, showed impressive resilience in just their second official game under new leadership and held on to the lead in the fourth to continue building momentum.
Junior power forward Yuvi Mann hit the double digits again with 10 points to go along with seven rebounds and two blocks. Junior wing Cameron Williams chipped in with nine points and seven boards.
