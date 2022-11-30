The West High boys’ varsity basketball team won their second straight game to start the 2022 campaign, this time taking down the Central Valley Hawks at the Norcal Showcase in Atwater on Saturday.

The Wolf Pack came out of the gates hot and asserted their dominance immediately, jumping out to a 12-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. The scoreboard read 26-5 West at half-time after an utterly dominant display.

