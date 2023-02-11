The West High boys basketball team showed guts, heart, and finesse as they dug deep in the second half of their crosstown rivalry second leg against Tracy High to complete a season sweep of the ‘Dogs for the first time since 2016-17 with a 50-46 win on Friday night.
The hosting Wolf Pack (13-15, 4-8 TCAL) led in the game at the end of every quarter however a strong Bulldog surge in the third made things very interesting, giving first year head coach Brandon Parks’ squad a solid test of what they’re made of.
Down five at 29-24 with 4:01 left in the third period — courtesy of a strong Tracy (5-21, 1-11 TCAL) run fueled by a pair of 3’s from junior guard Michael McCreary — the Wolf Pack responded with 12 unanswered points to flip the game on its head.
West’s resilience and strength of character to stay in the game and not allow a Bulldog avalanche impressed Parks. He wasn’t surprised by it, but extremely pleased to see the work he has put in with his team paying off once again to close out the regular season.
“That’s been us all year,” he said. “That never quit, never back down attitude. Every game we’ve gone into this year we were considered the underdog. We took that as a chip on our shoulder. Basketball is a game of runs and it’s about who can withstand who’s run better. I think we did a great job at withstanding theirs today.”
That third quarter run which gave the Wolf Pack a 36-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter came after junior guard Joseph Walker came to life and delivered five straight points — capped off by a sweet transition three when the hosts were down — to get the crowd going.
Junior point guard Xavier Cardona Renshaw then delivered a deep triple to give West a 34-29 lead and all of the momentum in what was a very lively quarter.
Cardona Renshaw put together an exceptional body of work against Tracy and had 20 of West’s 36 points after 24 minutes of action. He ended the night with 24 points — 12 of them coming from the free throw line — four rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
The third-year guard has had a fantastic campaign for the Wolf Pack, leading the way out of the backcourt and becoming a pillar for Parks to rebuild the program around. Parks went into more detail about what makes Cardona Renshaw such a special player for his team.
“The kid is a gamer,” Parks said. “If he’s not first team, second team All-League, it’s a crime. The kid had 27 vs. Tokay, 21 vs. Modesto Christian, 24 tonight, 16 vs. St. Mary’s. His numbers speak for themselves and he’s one of our best defenders. I’m very impressed and I’m glad I have him coming back next year.”
The man in question himself was also happy with his own and the team’s performance in the big rivalry win, which in a way announced West’s return back to competitive basketball. After a few tough years, the Wolf Pack have reclaimed the throne of north Tracy.
“We started off slow but picked it up in the second half and really gutted it out to get this win,” Cardona Renshaw said. “It was very important to get it for our seniors. We’ll miss them.
“I was feeling really good. It was a very fun game to play in, to have some fun with the crowd. This win means good things for the future. More players will want to play for the program, more freshmen will come in. I think we’ll really take over the next couple of years.”
Having preached a changing of culture within the program all year long, Parks also spoke about what it means to him to complete a season sweep of the school’s biggest rivals.
“I think that the two wins against Tracy and our win in the Venture Academy tournament opened up some eyes and let people know that there is another school in Tracy,” he said. “We’re going to be here for a long time.”
Heading into the fourth quarter, the atmosphere was electric and just like a tough boxer, the ‘Dogs were down but certainly not out.
Head coach Junior Cueva’s team put together arguably their best 32 minutes of basketball in their season finale and they were very close in their hunt for an upset and just their second win of Tri-City Athletic Conference (TCAL) play.
West’s lead ballooned up to 44-34 with three minutes left in the game but the ‘Dogs were able to regroup for one last shot at victory. Tracy’s much improved, disciplined defense helped cool off the hosts’ offense while a triple from senior guard Shane Simpson and a huge offensive rebound and layup from McCreary made it a six-point game at 46-40 with 1:30 on the clock.
The visiting fans were in full voice as the ‘Dogs were gaining confidence with every play. The Wolf Pack, though, would not fold.
The hosts played some good, heads up basketball in the final 90 seconds and forced the officials to put them at the charity stripe with relentless drives to the basket. While the ‘Dogs were heating up from three, the Wolf Pack refused to get drawn into a shootout and diligently made their free throws to ice the game in the dying stages.
Cardona Renshaw could not miss from the line and five of junior wing Cameron Williams’ 9 points also came through foul shots. In the end, even rare back-to-back 3’s from ‘Dogs junior center Jeremiah Costilla with under a minute left were not enough to get back on level terms — though they did rile up the green and gold side of the crowd.
Costilla ended the game with 9 big points for the fighting ‘Dogs. McCreary had 15 on the night to go along with four rebounds and four assists. Senior guard DJ Jones chipped in with 5 points and three assists.
West’s Williams filled the stat sheet with 9 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in the Wolf Pack win. Senior forward Nicolas Rodrigues had five points. Walker chipped in with an important 9 points. Junior forward Yuvi Mann had six rebounds and two blocks.
