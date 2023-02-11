The West High boys basketball team showed guts, heart, and finesse as they dug deep in the second half of their crosstown rivalry second leg against Tracy High to complete a season sweep of the ‘Dogs for the first time since 2016-17 with a 50-46 win on Friday night.

The hosting Wolf Pack (13-15, 4-8 TCAL) led in the game at the end of every quarter however a strong Bulldog surge in the third made things very interesting, giving first year head coach Brandon Parks’ squad a solid test of what they’re made of.

