The opening day of the 32nd Annual West High Holiday Basketball Tournament was headlined by a crosstown clash between the hosting Wolf Pack and the Millennium Falcons — out of which the hosts ran out 60-29 victors.
The Wolf Pack led from start to finish and their performance turned more dominant with every passing quarter. After being up nine points at the end of the first eight minutes, the hosts lead continued to bloat until the final score showed 31-point margin.
The Wolf Pack was led by junior wing Cameron Williams with 12 points and a huge seven point third quarter which saw West pull away for good at 50-19.
However, despite his team’s dominance, first year head coach Brandon Parks was not overly pleased with what he saw from his players on the court.
“I’m not very happy,” Parks told the Tracy Press. “Our energy level was down, we really didn’t defend, it just wasn’t West basketball. It was not the standard that we expect around here right now.”
Though Parks saw some things he would like his squad to iron out in Saturday’s Day 2 semi-final clash against Pitman, the Wolf Pack still did hold the Falcons to just over seven points a quarter.
The visitors were led by senior point guard Jordan Flores with 12. Senior forward Jeremiah Bello had nine. Millennium will face Bear Creek in the consolation side of the bracket on Day 2.
A wide West rotation allowed Parks to have a look at his entire roster with a number of players impressing off the bench. Senior guard Phillip Hill filled the stat sheet with eight points, four assists, and seven boards. Senior power forward Dustyn Kidd provided a constant threat in attack with 11 points.
Overall, Parks revealed that he would firstly like to see his team to continue overseeing the cultural shift that he is implementing by giving more effort in every game.
“For the last few years, there have been no expectations here,” he said. “And now that we’re changing that, I don’t think the guys understand that, or they didn’t understand it. They came out tonight thinking they’re playing an inferior opponent and they were just going to quit, but Millennium came to play and they played hard.
“We just didn’t match their effort tonight and hopefully they will now understand that this type of effort is not good enough on a night to night basis. Yeah, we did win by 30, but we did not win in the style that we want to win in.”
Elsewhere in the tournament, two other local teams — Kimball and Mountain House High — competed at Steve Thornton Gymnasium, setting up a clash between each other on Day 2.
The Mustangs kicked off the competition in the first match of the day, taking down Leadership High of Hayward 65-43.
Similarly to the Wolf Pack, head coach Reno Ursal’s team also saw improvement in their performance as the game went on. They jumped out to a six-point lead after one and extended it to 15 at 33-18 by half-time.
The Mustangs got off to a relatively slow start before Ursal inserted a completely new five-man group onto the floor which saw the team get a needed injection of energy on both ends.
“I felt okay with our performance,” Ursal said of his team’s win. “Keeping things fresh and keeping these guys focused is challenging for sure but I feel comfortable with our depth. For us, it’s about everyone finding their space and their role and feeling comfortable in it. It’s a work in progress.”
The Mustangs continued to dominate after the break and saw their lead stretch out to a 20-point margin thanks to timely buckets from junior guard Thurmond Thorpe who led the team with 13. Star guard, junior EJ Campbell, had eight points and three assists in the game.
Mountain House would never let their opponents get close enough to feel threatened despite their best efforts. Guard trio of junior Jordan Assefa with six points, senior Roy Gardner Jr. with five points and three steals, and senior Nikhil Karthikeyan with five points helped out in bringing the win home. Junior center Gabriel Williams had four assists and four boards.
Having already secured their fate, the Mustangs stayed in attendance to see who they would face in the winner’s side of the bracket.
The Jags of Kimball had to endure the most adversity of all local teams but were able to pull out a hard earned 53-45 win over the East Union Lancers to set up a second crosstown rendezvous of the tournament.
The Jags were met by an extremely game Lancers team that did not give them a moment to breathe and took a five-point lead at 14-9 into the second quarter.
The Kimball offense could not get anything going and was swarmed on every possession. However, head coach Albert Garibaldi was able to settle his side down and go into the locker room at the interval up 23-21 behind a 5-0 solo run — that put the Jags up 21-17 — and an eight-point half from senior forward Armon Naweed.
“It was a kind of sloppy game for us, but we gutted it out,” Garibaldi said in the aftermath. “We got off to a slow start and had to battle back and some of our guys off the bench really came back to help us. Our bench play is a big key for us.”
The Jags fought to a 38-31 lead after three with senior guard Jayden Richardson finishing the game with 15 points, four assists, four boards, and two steals, and senior forward Benito Ruiz chipping in with seven points and nine rebounds. However, despite the starting duo delivering, it was indeed a sub that all but iced the game for Kimball in the clutch.
The Lancers battled admirably in the final eight minutes and made things very interesting in the last five. It was a grueling back and forth with East Union getting as close a tie ball game at 43-43 with 3:25 left in the fourth.
The Jags, though, stayed composed and persevered through the Lancers’ advances with some huge buckets down the stretch — and none bigger than a triple from senior center Kyle Colbert with 1:30 left on the clock to put Kimball up 46-43.
Richardson then delivered five perfect free throw daggers to put the game on ice in the dying seconds, sending his team through in the winner’s bracket.
In the fourth and final duel of Day 1, the Pitman Pride took care of business in their clash against the Bear Creek Bruins with a 56-51 win that too went right down to the wire — despite Pitman holding a double-digit lead earlier in the game.
Pitman’s backcourt duo of Avery Sanchez (20) and Seth Vink (14) combined for 34 of the team’s 56 points.
Day 2 Lineup:
Winner’s Bracket
Mountain House vs. Kimball, 7 p.m.
West vs. Pitman, 8:30 p.m.
Consolation Bracket
Leadership vs. East Union, 4 p.m.
Bear Creek vs. Millennium, 5:30 p.m.
