The opening day of the 32nd Annual West High Holiday Basketball Tournament was headlined by a crosstown clash between the hosting Wolf Pack and the Millennium Falcons — out of which the hosts ran out 60-29 victors.

The Wolf Pack led from start to finish and their performance turned more dominant with every passing quarter. After being up nine points at the end of the first eight minutes, the hosts lead continued to bloat until the final score showed 31-point margin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.