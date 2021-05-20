Varsity girls: Tracy 59, Lodi 53
After playing a close first half and taking a 34-33 halftime lead, the Bulldogs outscored the Lodi Flames 20-6 in the third quarter and finished with a 59-53 win at home on Tuesday.
Tracy sank eight 3-point shots for the night, including four for senior Kayla Vieira, who totaled a team-high 15 points for the night. Senior Anabelle Hermosura added 10 points, and seniors Maddie McElley and Emily Hurtado scored eight points each.
Varsity girls: Millennium 41, Turlock Christian 28
The Millennium girls (7-1) outscored Turlock Christian in the first quarter, but Turlock Christian came back in the second to tie it up 19-19 on Tuesday in Turlock. The Falcons answered with a scoring run in the third quarter, including a two 3-point shots for junior Alexa Garza, and stayed in control through the fourth to get the 41-28 win.
Garza totaled 12 points on four 3-point shots, and senior Kaleena Orlanes also scored 12 points, including two 3-point shots, and junior Carolina Loza scored 10 points, including two 3-point shots.
Varsity boys: Turlock Christian 66, Millennium 49
The Turlock Christian Eagles outscored the Millennium Falcons through the first three quarters on the way to the Eagles’ 66-49 win on Tuesday in Turlock. Millennium sophomore Ethan Dargin led the Falcon offense with 12 points and sophomore Jordan Flores added nine points.
