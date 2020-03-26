Bella Vista Christian Academy added wrestling to its sports program this year, and two wrestlers medaled at their first tournament, the 18-team Gregori Hammer Wrestling Tournament on March 7 at Gregori High in Modesto.
Benaiah Schnurstien, an eighth grader, went 3-0 in the 122-pound weight class to win gold. He won all three of his matches on decisions, including a 7-0 decision in the championship match against his opponent from Spratling Middle School of Hughson.
Sixth grader Zecharaiah Quay went 2-1 in the 76-pound bracket and took third place. He opened with a loss in double overtime to the eventual champion and then won his next match with a first-period pin. He won the third-place match with a 7-0 decision over his opponent from Savage Middle School of Modesto.
