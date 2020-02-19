Tracy 61, Vista del Lago 50
The Bulldogs matched and then surpassed the visiting Vista del Lago Eagles on Tuesday night in the play-in round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 boys basketball playoffs.
The Bulldogs (12-10, 6-6 Tri-City Athletic League) and the Eagles (8-17, 2-10 Capital Athletic League) were tied 23-23 at the half. Tracy charged ahead in the third quarter on the way to a 61-50 win.
Tracy’s scoring leaders included senior Sean Johnson with 18 points and senior Rasheed Asaf with 15 points and three assists. Senior Harush Karimi added 11 points, and junior Tommy Chavez scored 10 points and had three assists and eight rebounds.
Tracy, the No. 14 seed in SJS Division 2, now travels to Elk Grove tonight to face No. 3 Elk Grove High (20-8, 6-6 Delta League).
Kimball 62, Lathrop 59
The Kimball High boys advanced to the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoffs with their 62-59 win over Lathrop High (19-8, 11-3 Western Athletic Conference) in Tuesday’s play-in game in Lathrop.
Leading performers for the Jaguars (13-16, 4-8 Valley Oak League) included sophomore Dylan DeLemos, who scored 14 points, including the game-winning 3-point shot. Senior John Harris scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, senior Tyree Richardson scored 13 points, and senior Jon Sarmiento scored 11 points and collected nine rebounds.
The Jaguars, the No. 17 seed in Division 3, will travel to Fairfield tonight to face Vanden High (22-6, 9-1 Monticello Empire League), the No. 1 seed and champion of the MEL.
