Tracy v Lincoln

Tracy High freshman Lars Lindroos (right) lays his shot up ahead of a Lincoln High defender Wednesday night at Tracy High.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

The Tracy High boys’ varsity basketball team did not have an answer for the Lincoln Trojans’ intensity and physicality on both ends of the floor as they suffered their fifth Tri-City Athletic League loss, 71-50, on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs are still searching for their first league win (now 0-5) and for a moment in the first half it felt as though it may finally happen for them. The hosts came as close as one point of Lincoln and trailed by just five at the break.

