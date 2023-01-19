The Tracy High boys’ varsity basketball team did not have an answer for the Lincoln Trojans’ intensity and physicality on both ends of the floor as they suffered their fifth Tri-City Athletic League loss, 71-50, on Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs are still searching for their first league win (now 0-5) and for a moment in the first half it felt as though it may finally happen for them. The hosts came as close as one point of Lincoln and trailed by just five at the break.
The visitors, however, were able to come out and turn the screw after the interval — allowing just 20 second-half Tracy points en route to a comprehensive victory.
“We played these guys tough but just were not able to put it together for 32 minutes,” ‘Dogs head coach Junior Cueva told the Tracy Press after the game. “That’s kind of been the story of the year. We were down by five at half and if we had made a few layups we could have been up.
“We just have to be smarter and stick to the system. Once we’re down a few points we get away from what we are supposed to do instead of sticking with it.”
The Trojans set the tone for the game early. They applied a relentless full court press on the ‘Dogs guards — often double and triple teaming — and were able to keep it up for the duration of the game, forcing a ton of turnovers which they ruthlessly converted into buckets.
Whenever Tracy was able to go on any sort of run, Lincoln came right back with baskets of their own to maintain and eventually extend the lead.
There was a short stretch to start the third quarter when the ‘Dogs looked like going on a run that would have made things interesting — with big buckets from senior guard DJ Jones and junior guard Malcom Akamien.
However, the hosts then fell victim to an unfavorable whistle which repeatedly put the Trojans at the free throw line — killing all and any Tracy momentum as a result.
Jones finished the game with 8 points and six boards for the ‘Dogs. Akamien chipped in with 7 points, four rebounds, two steals and a block. The hosts were led in scoring by senior guard Shane Simpson with 9 points — all in the first half — to go along with four rebounds on the night.
As the hopes of grabbing their first TCAL win of the season began to slip away, the Bulldogs players’ heads visibly dropped — allowing the visitors to swell up their lead late on.
When asked about how he plans to keep his players spirits up — particularly with a big rivalry game against West High coming up on Friday — Cueva said: “Our biggest thing is practice tomorrow. We will then watch film on West and take it one day at a time.”
Elsewhere for Tracy, senior guard Izaac Brooks poured in 7 points and added three assists off the bench. Junior guard Michael McCreary handled a lot of the ball on offense and put up 6 points to go along with three rebounds and four assists.
