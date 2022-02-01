Turlock Christian 46, Millennium 42
The Millennium High boys basketball team sits in fourth place in the Central California Athletic Alliance after their 46-42 loss to Turlock Christian High on Friday at Kimball High.
The Falcons scored first, but the Turlock Christian Eagles soon took control and were out to a 14-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Falcons regrouped in the second quarter, with senior Krish Bajwa scoring eight of his team-high 16 points in the second quarter to make it a 26-19 game in Turlock Christian’s favor at the half. The Falcons rallied again to start the second half, and finally were able to tie it up 32-32 toward the end of the third quarter.
“I think in the first half we weren’t ready to come out. Sometimes you come out slow. The second half we wanted it more,” Bajwa said.
Junior Ethan Dargin score seven of his nine points in the third as the Falcons also held the Eagles to just two field goals in the quarter.
“(Our coach told us) just come out stronger than we did the first half, and do less turnovers than we did the first half and just be more efficient,” Dargin said. “We beat ourselves the first half and the second half we just tried not to do that.”
From there the teams traded the lead four times leading into the fourth quarter. Toward the end the Eagles were able to hang onto a slim lead. The Falcons missed a couple of 3-point attempts in the final seconds when they had a chance to tie it up, and the Eagles made a free throw at the end to make the final score 46-42.
The outcome means that the Falcons must win their final games of the season in order to make playoffs this year.
“The team and I are going to give 100% to make it to playoffs,” Bajwa said.
Mountain House 56, Los Banos 55
The Mountain House boys stay in the competition for the top spot in the Western Athletic Conference with their 56-55 win over visiting Los Banos High on Saturday.
The Mustangs battled against the tough Los Banos Tigers’ defense in the first quarter. Junior Isaiah Chenier provided second-quarter defensive energy with multiple steals and helped preserve the Mustangs’ 27-25 halftime lead.
The Mustangs outscored Los Banos in the third quarter and then had to hold off a scoring run that put the Tigers up 53-51 with a minute left in the game.
Senior Dexter Francis got fouled and made one out two free throws to bring the Mustangs within one point, and also made a layup to put his team up 54-53. The Tigers answered with a layup to pull ahead 55-54 with 13 second left, and Francis was fouled with 10 seconds left and made both free throws to put the Mustangs up 56-55. In the final 8 second the Mustangs deflected a pass as junior Roy Gardner blocked a shot to preserve the win.
Isaiah Chenier finished with 20 points, Francis with 14 points and sophomore Thurmond Thorpe scored 8 points.
Mountain House 79, Beyer 78
The Mountain House Mustangs moved into second place in the Western Athletic Conference on Friday with their 79-78 win over league leader Beyer in Modesto.
The Mustangs led 19-12 at the end of the first quarter with eight players scoring, led by sophomore Thurmond Thorpe. The teams traded baskets in the second quarter, capped off with junior Roy Gardner's buzzer-beater 3 pointer to give the Mustangs a 39-33 lead at the half.
Senior Dexter Francis, junior Isaiah Chenier and Thorpe took on the majority of the scoring in the third quarter, with junior Darian Petty, Jr. hitting a timely 3 pointer. The Beyer Patriots cut the Mustangs’ lead to 75-73 on two technical foul free throws and a bucket and stayed close the rest of the way. The teams traded the lead in the final minute, and at the end the Mustangs’ Francis was fouled with 9 seconds on the clock and made both free throws to put the Mustangs up 79-78.
Beyer came out with less than 7 seconds left and Francis put up pressure on the ball handler, forcing a pass to the player in the corner. Gardner blocked the shot attempt without fouling as the clock ran out, preserving the win for the Mustangs.
Gardner finished with 18 points, Francis scored 16, Chenier scored 14 points and Petty scored nine points.
Kimball 54, Oakdale 47
The Kimball Jaguars launched a fourth-quarter scoring run to come from behind and claimed a 54-47 win at Oakdale on Friday. Oakdale held a 23-17 lead at the half and Kimball picked up the pace in the third quarter and overcame Oakdale’s lead in the fourth.
The Jaguars hold third place in the Valley Oak League with a record of 17-6, 6-2 VOL. Oakdale is 7-17, 1-8 VOL.
St. Mary’s 65, Tracy 38
The Tracy High Bulldogs hold fifth place in the Tri-City Athletic League following their 65-38 loss at home on Friday to St. Mary’s High. Tracy is 4-17 overall and 2-6 in the TCAL, and St. Mary’s is 13-10, 5-3 TCAL.
Lodi 77, West 47
The West Wolf Pack is in sixth place in the TCAL following a 77-47 loss at Lodi High on Saturday. Lodi stands at 16-9, 5-4 TCAL, and West is 2-17, 1-7 TCAL.
Mountain House 52, Johansen 46
The Mountain House Mustangs defeated the Johansen Vikings 52-46 on Jan. 26, narrowly escaping the Vikings upset bid.
The Mustang offense, led by juniors led by juniors Steven Titus, Noah Ursal and
Darian Petty, held a 20-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. defense. Senior Dexter Francis hit two 3-pointers in the second quarter and sophomore Thurmond Thorpe hit another to keep the Mustangs ahead 30-21 at the half.
The Vikings ramped up their defense in the second half to force Mustang turnovers, pulling within 6 points. A 3-pointer by junior Roy Gardner and timely free throws by Ursal and Francis sealed the victory for Mountain House. Francis finished with a team-high 12 points and Thorpe totaled 11 points.
