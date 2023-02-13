Four Kimball High boys basketball players were rewarded with All-League selections by the voting Valley Oak League (VOL) coaches with the Jaguars reaching the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoffs for the fourth straight year.
The Jags finished fourth in VOL standings this season with a 5-5 record — securing at-large qualification — and with senior forward Benito Ruiz making the All-League First Team.
Ruiz had an outstanding regular season for the Jags. He was only second in scoring to fellow senior forward Chris Obiajulu (12.1 ppg) with 11.1 points per game and was an enormous defensive presence for Kimball with his rebounding and willingness to use his size in physical battles.
The above mentioned Obiajulu secured an All-League Second Team selection after leading the Jags in scoring and emerging as a very consistent contributor on both sides of the ball in the second half of the season.
The Jags — seeded at No. 11 in D3 — will need both Ruiz and Obiajulu at their absolute best when they kick off their playoff journey on Wednesday against the No. 6 seeded Lathrop Spartans. Lathrop went 19-8 on their regular season and won the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) championship with a 13-1 record.
Senior guard Jayden Richardson received an All-VOL Honorable Mention after being an efficient contributor while running point for the Jags. Richardson led the team in free throw percentage (73%) and three-point field goal percentage, shooting at a 43 percent clip.
Junior guard Amir Khan-Madison was selected for the All-League Defensive Team.
